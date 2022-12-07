Teens should be taught that fertility is time-limited with TikTok videos

Teens need to learn that fertility is time-limited with TikTok videos explaining how ‘ovaries wear out,’ claims government czar for women’s health

[noscript_1]

Professor Dame Lesley Regan suggested young women should be able to watch TikTok videos explaining to them that ‘ovaries wear out’, to help them ‘take charge of their fertility’

Teens should be taught in school and on TikTok that their fertility is limited in time, the government’s health ambassador for women has said.

Professor Dame Lesley Regan suggested that young women should be able to watch TikTok videos explaining to them that ‘ovaries wear out’, to help them ‘take charge of their fertility’.

Research shows that women are most fertile in their 20s, but on average, fertility begins to decline after age 30 and declines sharply after age 35.

Male fertility also declines over time, especially after age 45.

In 2020, the average age of a woman having her first child in the UK was a record high of 30.7, up from 26.4 in the mid-1970s, according to the latest official statistics.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Progress Educational Trust (PET) fertility organization, Dame Lesley said society “needs to do a lot more” to prepare teens for adulthood, including spreading educational messages about fertility in magazines and on social media.

“We need TikTok videos, don’t we, and all that stuff [like]”Don’t forget your ovaries get worn out or they get tired or they get too old,” she added.

“We have to impress them [young people] the importance of all those things and to take charge of their fertility either to explore it or to curtail it.

“So I think the educational side of it is absolutely crucial. And I don’t think it should just be schools, I think all of us in society need to make sure we give adolescents the tools they need to make the best decisions for themselves later in life – and I involve the boys there just as well as the girls.’

Dr. World Health Organization scientist Gitau Mburu said if a teen was old enough to learn about birth control and avoiding unplanned pregnancy, they were ready to learn about the limits of their fertility potential.

What is Infertility? Infertility is when a couple cannot get pregnant despite having regular unprotected sex. It affects one in seven couples in the UK – about 3.5 million people. About 84 percent of couples will conceive within a year if they have unprotected sex every two or three days. Some will conceive sooner, and others later – people should see their GP if they are concerned about their fertility. Some treatments for infertility include medical treatment, surgery, or assisted conception, including IVF. Infertility can affect men and women, and risk factors include age, obesity, smoking, alcohol, some sexually transmitted diseases, and stress. Fertility in both sexes decreases with age – most rapidly in your 30s. Source: GGZ

He told the online event: “We have to try and get them involved [young people]. It doesn’t have to bombard them with, “Plan your fertility now,” we don’t say that. But they need information appropriate to their age, in the right language, to pass on that information – because we need to break down the barriers.”

Julia Chain, chair of the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), said she had spoken to many “independent young women” who did not fully realize that fertility was not guaranteed, despite modern advances in fertility technologies, such as egg freezing. .

‘[It needs to be explained] to young women that actually fertility is something limited in time, and that whether you freeze your eggs or whatever you do, there’s no guarantee that you’ll have a baby at the end of it – and that you won’t lose your fertility can take for granted and be sure of success like [you can] in many other areas of your life,” she told the conference.

The head of the UK’s fertility regulator also warned that long NHS waiting lists are hurting chances of having a baby, as many have been forced to delay starting fertility treatment.

She said: ‘We know that post-pandemic, with NHS waiting lists getting longer and longer, many patients who may need interventions before they can start treatment could be hugely disadvantaged if they have to wait a long time.

“It means they are older when they start fertility treatment, with the result that their chances of success decrease… The chances of a successful delivery decrease with a woman’s age, so time is really of the essence.”

She said health care should prioritize giving women the care they need before accessing fertility treatments, such as removing fibroids — growths in the uterus.

These serious problems were often ‘put on the backburner’ by the health service because they were not life-threatening, but the complications they caused cost the NHS much more, she warned.

She added: ‘The longer a woman has to wait before accessing treatment, the less successful the outcome, but also the more cycles or interventions she needs – they all cost a lot more and take a lot more time. ‘