Teens emulate the eclectic 2000s style of the Princess of Wales in the TikTok social media craze

She was the height of elegance in a feathered hat when the royal family gathered at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

And young fans of the Princess of Wales are now looking back to Kate’s earlier looks – and somewhat more eclectic – for fashion inspiration.

Kate’s 2000s outfits have become a hit with a generation of teens who have embraced retro fashion trends.

Photos of Catherine Middleton as she was “before she became a royal” have been trending on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok, with young girls trying to emulate her early 2000s outfits.

Vintage fashion sellers, who sell second-hand clothes on apps like Depop and Vinted, have even created ‘Kate Middleton drop’, collections of clothes for sale inspired by the royals’ past looks.

Kate Middleton’s outfits (right) have become a hit with a generation of teens who have embraced retro fashion trends (left) on social media.

Generation Z users on TikTok have hailed her as the ‘real girl’, montaging photos and dressing up in their old styles.

“Why isn’t anyone talking about how elite Kate’s style was in the 2000s?” one captioned her video, with another writing: “Once a fashion icon, always a fashion icon.”

Some posted videos of themselves putting together outfits identical to their previous looks.

“Today we are going to dress as Kate Middleton, so let’s go,” said a teenager, speaking to the camera. “I’m not a big fan of Kate’s looks now, but I do like the older ones of her before she became [a] princess.’

Photos of the princess have been trending on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok, with young girls emulating her early 2000s outfits.

“I wore a lot of looks like this,” the user said, adding a photo of a younger Kate in low-rise jeans, a wide black belt, and a camisole top.

Another user also tried to copy the princess, captioning her video: “Who wouldn’t want to be Kate back then?”

A third also created outfits inspired by the royal, now 40, writing: “Wishing we were Kate in the 2000s.”

Generation Z users on TikTok have hailed her as the ‘real girl’, montaging photos and dressing up in their old styles.

These outfits included a belted black knit dress and knee-high boots for ‘a date with a boy named William’; beige trousers, a knitted hat and a printed sweater to ‘go to a polo match’; and a black skirt and sequin top for ‘clubbing with the girls’.

While the princess’s clothing is no longer for sale on the high streets, those who want to dress like her can find similar items on second-hand websites.

A vintage seller at Depop curated a ‘Kate Middleton drop’ that included a ‘super cute plaid skirt’ for £28, as well as a pair of yellow shorts to recreate her ‘roller skating outfit’, worn at an event. charity in 2008 when she was 26 years old.

Some posted videos of themselves putting together outfits identical to their previous looks.

Other items included corduroy skirts, sweater vests, and patterned V-neck jumpers.

Another seller used photos of Kate in her younger years to advertise a low-rise pair of Diesel bootcut jeans. “Kate Middleton’s favorite pair of jeans from the 2000s,” they wrote.

2000s fashion in general is enjoying a resurgence, with environmentally conscious Gen Z teens increasingly preferring secondhand or vintage clothing.