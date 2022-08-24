Teens dance hip-hop, listen to Harry Styles and read NY Times best sellers

Every year, the Iranian government spends millions of euros on Islamic propaganda to promote a restrictive lifestyle in line with religious values. The state controls television, media, textbooks and even teachers to promote conservative values. However, these efforts have not been fully successful: Videos shared online show the real world of children and adolescents in Iran, and spark outrage among extremists in Tehran.

A video published on August 20 and widely shared on Telegram and Instagram shows a young girl in Isfahan, central Iran, dancing hip-hop to an Iranian rap song. This kind of dancing is unheard of for girls in Iran.







A video posted on social media on August 20 and shot in Isfahan shows a gym mainly used as a cover for underground dance classes in Iran.

This video is just the latest example of how some young people in Iran are defying the values ​​promoted by the Islamic Republic. The women and girls do not wear hijab, which is mandatory in Iran. They wear western style clothes and dance to underground rap music. This kind of music and dance is banned in Iran and only occurs in the underground scene of the country.

Other similar videos have sparked outrage and scandal in Iran. In June, teenagers in Western clothing gathered to celebrate International Go Skateboarding Day, provoking an outrage from Muslim leaders.

In Iran, the authorities spend more than 200 million euros one year of religious education, 176 million on state television channels and 139 million euros on the Basij troopsthe paramilitary branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Millions more are funneled into other propaganda tools, such as Owj, a non-profit media company known to promote the conservative values ​​of the Islamic Republic in its films. The state also censors books, movies, music, and school programs.







In March 2022, a propaganda video titled “Hello Commander” was released to praise Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. It describes the children born in 2010 as soldiers of Khamenei. This song has been recreated in multiple languages ​​in multiple cities and always shows the same scene with children in conservative clothes.

The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to a young Iranian teenager to learn more about how adolescents in Iran view the state’s attempts to enforce an Islamic lifestyle through propaganda and the infamous morality police known as “Gasht-e-Ershad” enforcing traditional values ​​in the streets.

‘Our social life mainly takes place on social media’

Nazanin (not her real name) is 15 years old. She lives in a village in eastern Iran.

As far as I’m concerned, I don’t watch any of the state television channels. Everything about them is boring. My parents sometimes watch the news, but I don’t even watch it, it doesn’t interest me. I watch movies or series online, or download them. The last things I saw were “Money Heist” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin”. And the news about the topics I am interested in, I find on social media, such as Instagram or Telegram channels. I am interested in lifestyle news, Hollywood, fashion and music.

Boys and girls in Iran celebrated International Go Skateboarding Day with a gathering. The event sparked widespread controversy in the Islamic Republic of Iran when a video was shared online in June, showing teens in Western clothing, girls with uncovered hair and the mixed genders. Five people who helped organize the event were arrested.

We occasionally have some gatherings with friends at home. However, as we live in a village, there is no cafe or library nearby, so our social life is mostly on social media. I have many good friends who live in the other villages near us. I keep in touch with them through social media. We exchange messages about the latest music videos they have seen, movies, fashion and gossip also on WhatsApp groups with friends. My favorite music genres are rap and hip hop, R&B and some pop. It’s the same with almost all my friends. I especially like Iranian artists, but I also like international artists like Eminem, Adele, Harry Styles and Zayn. As for books, I read a lot. I usually search online for PDFs of books. I buy or download them and I read. One of the last books I read recently was “Girl wash your face” [New York Times best seller by Rachel Hollis] and the last novel I read was “The Girl You Left Behind” [by Jojo Moyes, an award-winning romance novelist and New York Times best-selling author].

There are hundreds of pages on Instagram related to hip hop music and teaching this popular dance style in Iran. © Observers

Many social media networks, such as Facebook and Twitter, are blocked in Iran for over a decade. Iran banned Telegram also in 2018. Instagram — the most popular social network and the only foreign social media not banned in Iran — has also been threatened with ban by some conservative officials.

State authorities say: that these social media networks encourage vice and immorality. In February 2022, a committee of the Iranian parliament approved the outline of a bill that some say will lead to stricter restrictions on internet activities in Iran, such as blocking more foreign social media channels.

‘The problem with the schools, TV, textbooks and police is that they try to impose their lifestyle on us’

Nazanin continued: