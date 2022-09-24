Teenagers aged 17 and 19 are killed and three are rushed to hospital after horrific two-car crash

<!–

Two teenagers have died and three other people have been rushed to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, in a horror crash in Nottinghamshire.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man died Thursday evening at the scene of the two-car accident in the village of Gonalston.

Two other people were taken to Queen’s Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries and a fifth was also injured. Their injuries are not currently life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to the A612 Southwell Road between the Gonalston Road and Beck Street junctions, Thurgarton, around 10:45pm on Thursday evening.

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the incident and are looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

Case investigator Louise Melbourne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Nottinghamshire Police said: ‘This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the families and friends of all involved.

“Our specialized trained agents are working to provide support to families during this incredibly sad time.

“The investigation is ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage that could be of use to the investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Damien West added: “Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with all those affected.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 801 dated 22nd September.