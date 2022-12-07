Teenager who allegedly threw concrete blocks at his mother in Perth charged with murder

[noscript_1]

Pregnant mother Diane Miller (pictured with her baby) died just before 2 a.m. last Friday morning

A teenager has been charged with murder after he allegedly threw a cinder block at a 30-year-old mother in Perth.

Diane Miller, 30, died after the unprovoked attack outside Waterford Plaza in Karawara, Perth, on November 9.

The 17-year-old boy was initially charged with grievous bodily harm, but that charge was updated today after his death.

The youngster, from Kensington, will face the single charge of murder at Perth Children’s Court on Friday.

Ms. Miller, who has an eight-month-old son, was a passenger in the car her partner was driving when it got involved in an altercation between two groups of young people in the mall parking lot.

During the fight, a 17-year-old boy allegedly threw a block of concrete through the car window.

The brick struck Ms. Miller in the temple, knocking her unconscious and immediately causing her to go into cardiac arrest.

She was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The mother had just bought a new house and was preparing for the birth of her second child when she was suddenly hit on the head by the concrete brick.

Diane Miller (pictured), 30, was struck in the head with a concrete block while sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

Ms Miller’s heartbroken brother, Malcolm Clifton, said everything in life was finally working out for her before she was hit.

“She just got a house, everything was working for her and now it’s all gone,” he said.

“All I heard is that there was an argument, and my sister told them to go away, and as they were walking away, someone threw a brick through the window.

He didn’t even see it coming, it hit him square in the temple.

Clifton said her sister had suffered inflammation in the brain and her unborn baby was unlikely to survive.

Their first child, an eight-month-old boy named Lloyd, will now grow up without his mother.

The pregnant mother went into cardiac arrest after being hit on the head with the concrete block. She was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital in critical condition before she died the next morning.

The mother had just bought a house and ‘everything was going well for her’ when she was beaten

Clifton said her sister was “too much of a nice person.”

“We are destroyed, we want these people, whoever they are, to be brought to justice, we want what they deserve,” he said.

Her brother Malcolm Clifton (pictured with Ms Miller’s eight-month-old son) said on Wednesday doctors told him it was “highly unlikely” his sister’s condition would improve.

Western Australia Police Inspector Brett Baddock said the alleged assault appeared “unprovoked”.

“I just put it down to senseless and unprovoked violence, which is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it,” he said.