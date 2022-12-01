Teenager killed, another injured after crash in Carlingford

A teenager has died and another is in hospital following a car-pedestrian accident in Sydney’s northwest on Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a 90-year-old woman, has been taken to Westmead Hospital to undergo a mandatory test.

The crash site in Carlingford on Thursday morning. Credit: Nine news

Emergency services were called to Rembrandt Street, Carlingford at about 11:20 a.m. after reports of an accident.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 17-year-old boy, who has yet to be formally identified, but he died at the scene.