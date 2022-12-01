Teenager killed, another injured after crash in Carlingford

A teenager has died and another is in hospital following a car-pedestrian accident in Sydney’s northwest on Thursday morning.
The driver of the vehicle, a 90-year-old woman, has been taken to Westmead Hospital to undergo a mandatory test.
Emergency services were called to Rembrandt Street, Carlingford at about 11:20 a.m. after reports of an accident.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 17-year-old boy, who has yet to be formally identified, but he died at the scene.
A second boy, aged 17, was also injured and taken to Westmead Hospital.
Officers from Ryde Police Area Command have set up a crime scene, which will be investigated by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Police have urged witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
