Teenager, 18, stabbed in broad daylight outside King’s Cross: Police launch hunt for knifeman

Police have launched a desperate hunt for the knifeman who stabbed a teenager in broad daylight near King’s Cross Station, leaving him fighting for his life.

The 18-year-old was stabbed opposite the popular London transport hub at around 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Met Police officers administered CPR at the scene before paramedics took him to hospital in a ‘life-threatening condition’.

The perpetrator is still at large and no one has been arrested. Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The teenager was stabbed at the junction of Euston Road and Crestfield Street, between McDonald’s and the currency exchange.

Footage from the scene, which was reviewed by My Londonshowed dozens of officers responding to the intersection of Euston Road and Crestfield Street early Wednesday evening.

Two officers were seen assisting the teenager as he laid down behind police tape.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with ‘stab wounds’ and is being treated. He remains in critical condition.

Forensic investigators cordoned off the scene to collect evidence.

Thousands of train users pass through King’s Cross every day as they use the London Underground and other trains across the UK.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call 101 quoting CAD 5561/05Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.