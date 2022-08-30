Teenager, 18, is left ‘traumatised’ after finding a ‘chicken foetus’ in eggs bought from farmshop

<!–

This is the shocking moment an 18-year-old RAF trainee was left ‘traumatised’ after finding a ‘chicken fetus’ in a boiled egg.

Ozymandias J Taylor, of Grantham, Lincolnshire, bought a pack of six eggs from a local farm for £1 for his lunch on 9 August.

But when he put in one of them, he saw the veins of what appeared to be a baby chicken, as a thick brown liquid dripped down his hand.

The teenager, who hopes to join the RAF, says the experience has given him sleepless nights.

Ozymandias J Taylor (pictured) was buying the eggs from a local farm for his lunch on Aug. 9 when he noticed the veins of what appeared to be a chicken as a thick brown liquid dripped down his hand

The RAF trainee started ‘completely panicked’ after squeezing and looking inside the boiled egg

The RAF trainee said: “I did the TikTok the next day after a pretty sleepless night – yes, I was really that traumatized – just to really dump trauma.

‘To be honest it was mainly a coping mechanism! Since I posted it, I’ve had a handful of messages and a lot of comments from people saying the same thing – which really helped to be honest!’

He added: ‘I started to panic all over when I saw it because my first thought was that I killed it by cooking it alive.

“For the next hour, I basically asked both Google and my friends whether or not I was a monster — sort of concluded in my head that I couldn’t really know.

“I hope and pray the embryo was dead before I boiled it, but I’m not sure.”

Mr Taylor shared the horrific experience on TikTok, which has racked up 29,000 likes and 200,000 views.

The footage begins with a static shot of Mr Taylor covering his mouth with the caption: “[I] woke up this morning and remembered what happened when i boiled my eggs last night.’

Mr Taylor shared footage of the boiled egg atop a bunch of garbage bags before the clip cut to another photo showing him looking extremely excited. The RAF trainee shared the horrific experience on TikTok which has racked up 29,000 likes and 200,000 views

The camera zoomed in on his face, quickly snapping to another photo of the student before a photo of the gruesome egg appeared on the screen.

The clip then showed the teen slowly squeezing his “lunch” before the footage was cut onto it, lying on some garbage bags with other broken eggs.

One viewer wrote: ‘Oh my god I’ll never eat eggs again, I’m about to cry’

“I would have scrambled eggs for breakfast, but now I’m not so sure,” said another user.

Another user commented: ‘hey I used to work on a farm with chickens and you did NOT kill it xxx it was already dead they need to be hatched it’s not your fault.’

Another viewer wondered: “Is this where you’re going vegan now?”