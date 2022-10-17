Teenager, 14, was one of the first Down syndrome models to walk at New York Fashion Week 

This inspiring teen is one of the first models with Down syndrome to take the stage at the prestigious New York Fashion Week.

Monika Myers, 14, a model from Toronto, Canada, never thought she would hit the catwalk, but after signing with the international modeling agency Zebedee, Monika’s modeling career took off.

The teen said she felt “brave and beautiful” on the runway, adding: “My friends couldn’t believe the transformation to see me in such a gorgeous dress, with fake eyelashes and my hair done.”

Proud mom, Stephanie Myers, traveled to New York with her daughter and burst into tears watching her show off her belongings.

Stephanie explains: ‘When you have a daughter with Down syndrome, you don’t tend to fast-forward, you live in the moment while worrying a lot.

“When I saw her do something I never dreamed she could do, I was so proud. I am so proud of her and she is so proud of herself.

Monika has always loved all things hair, makeup and dresses since she was a little girl – she even did a runway walk when she was two years old, and she walked with me. I think that’s what stayed with her.

“We have always celebrated everything she does and have always appreciated her, she was never shy in front of the camera either.

“She has been inspired in recent years by other models with Down syndrome, which has inspired her to start modeling herself.

‘She’s done a lot of fashion shows, but New York Fashion Week was so special!

“I was so proud of her, when I first saw her at Toronto Kid’s Fashion Week, it was so emotional, and when I saw her in New York, I cried so much.

“It’s great to see these changes happening in this industry!

She is the first Canadian Down Syndrome model on the show.

Monika was chosen to walk for Primark and high-end dress designer Wanda Beauchamp Couture (pictured left and right)

“It really makes you think that we are all equal and that it was so special to see how much she loved it.

“On the runway she performs so well, she’s definitely a woman in control and you could tell she felt so confident and believed in herself.”

Monika was chosen to walk for Primark and high-end dress designer Wanda Beauchamp Couture.

Monika explained: ‘I felt great, I wore such beautiful outfits and I met a lot of really cool people.

“I felt like a princess, there were two people doing my hair and I also had my makeup on.

‘Backstage it was great, there were people everywhere and everywhere around me, but it didn’t bother me at all.

‘I wasn’t nervous at all; I am a brave and beautiful.

“New York was so cool, we went out to dinner every night and then I did the shows.

“Primark was a nice walk, I did a twirl and a hair move. I wore a green jacket and leather shorts with silver combat boots – I loved it.

‘I wore a nice big dress for Wanda. It was more of a serious walk so I had a serious expression but it was still fun.

It was the first time the couple had ever been to New York together, and Monika was excited to finally experience New York City.

Stephanie adds: “It was great going to NYC together. We had a lot of fun seeing the city together.

“She walked in Toronto Kids Fashion Week and it gave her the chance to go to New York Fashion Week, which is great.

“She’s great on the runway, she’s a woman who has everything under control, she feels so confident and believes in herself.

‘We don’t know what the future holds, but Monika loves modeling and the world is open to her. It’s wonderful to see the inclusivity in the fashion industry.

‘Monika would like to do more photo shoots and fashion shows.’