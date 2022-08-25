Teenage speed camera hero Beau Jackson punches motorist after claiming he bullied him

A beloved road crusader, known for warning drivers of approaching speed cameras, said he was forced to knock a stranger to the ground after the man allegedly bullied him.

Beau Jackson, 17, of NSW’s Central Coast, has made a name for himself parking near mobile cameras with makeshift signs warning unsuspecting motorists of potential speed traps.

He was standing by the side of the road one evening when he was confronted by a 53-year-old man who was clearly unimpressed with Beau’s mission.

“Get the fuck out of here,” the man is heard saying to the teenager who repeatedly told him, “Don’t touch me.”

‘Who the hell are you! It’s illegal,” the older man continues.

“Take the damn mark off,” the man shouts.

Footage shows the man walking towards Beau before the young man knocks him to the ground.

“I had to hit him, guys. He tried to attack me,” Beau says in the video, after telling the man he was putting up the signs to “take care of the community.”

He later claimed that the man had been “aggressive” and began to push and “attack” him.

“I’m a passive person, I’m known as a pacifist, I’m not a violent person, I tried to defuse the situation, but he kept coming at me and I had to defend myself,” Beau said. A current matter.

“He kept saying it was illegal what I did, even though it’s not, the police know it’s not illegal, nobody cares.”

The man lay motionless for a brief moment while Beau quickly called the police and an ambulance.

The 53-year-old then got up and fled.

After showing the video to police, Beau said they considered his actions “self-defense,” and asked how the man ran away.

‘I was very polite. I told him 15 times to back off, but he wouldn’t listen and I started to worry about my safety,” the 17-year-old said.

Police said the 53-year-old has been charged with habitual assault and will appear in court at a later date.

Beau is known to spend his free time in locations where he feels that cameras try to “unfairly” capture people to generate revenue – such as at the bottom of hills, or in places where the speed limit drops suddenly.

Beau’s fanbase, dubbed a national hero and a “living legend,” has grown to more than 70,000 TikTok followers in recent months as his vigilante videos continue to go viral.

Motorists passing by often stop to shake his hand, give him a drink, and even hand him some cash as a thank you for potentially avoiding getting a fine in the mail.

Beau, who insists he was never fined for a speeding violation, agrees that drivers who “dramatically” exceed the speed limit should be punished.

“I do it for those four or six kilometers away, because they also park at the bottom of a hill,” he explained.

“If it was in a school zone or on a stretch of road where people are speeding, I wouldn’t warn anyone.

“But they’re often set up to ping people who go a few miles above the speed limit at the bottom of a hill and that’s unfair.

“If they want to save lives, put signs warning people here, along with signs on the front and back of the car.”

He checked with the police to make sure what he was doing wasn’t illegal.

“They think I’m doing the community a favor because I slow people down,” Beau added.