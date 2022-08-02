Teenage son who stabbed his mum 82 times is found guilty of manslaughter by Leicester Crown Court

A teenage son who stabbed his mother with a hunting knife more than 80 times has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Aaron Matthew, 19, stabbed 54-year-old Ingrid Matthew repeatedly with a knife before slitting her throat and leaving her to die on his bedroom floor.

Leicester Crown Court learned her body was found in a pool of blood by her former partner and Aaron Matthew’s father Andrew Marshall on September 11 last year at the Leicester property.

In a victim statement read at the hearing, Ms. Matthew’s brother Curtis described his sister as “completely selfless” and told how the family was still learning to live without her nearly a year after her death.

Aaron Matthew turned himself in to Cambridgeshire police the day after his mother’s body was discovered.

He was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility, being told that his previously undiagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) had significantly impaired his ability to exercise self-control at the time his mother was murdered. . killed.

The teen was given a life sentence yesterday and was sentenced to a minimum of six years and 226 days after a judge deemed him a “serious risk to the community.”

Detective Inspector Nicole Main, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said afterwards: “Only Aaron Matthew can explain why he killed his own mother.

“I hope today’s sentencing can provide some closure for Ingrid’s family and those she associated with most.

“Unfortunately, no statement will bring her back and my sincere condolences go out to them as they continue the grieving process to cope with their loss.”

Ms Matthew’s family said in a statement after the case: ‘Ingrid was a private person, but a kind, lively and special soul.

“She was always cheerful, dancing and willing to help anyone wherever she could.

“She was completely selfless and we are devastated that she is gone. Learning to live without her has become our new reality.

“We miss Ingy. We are grateful for all she did to help her mother and others.

“We are so proud of how she has always supported others and are delighted with their achievements. Ingrid will be forever missed by family, friends and the community.

“We love her very much and hope one day we can come to terms with her passing.

“We know that the criminal justice system has a role to play in ending violence against women and young girls.

“But we, as individuals, members of the community and society as a whole, also have our part to play.

“As a family, we know firsthand how important this is.”

Ms. Matthew was one of more than 100 women murdered by men between March 2021 and March 2022.

Less than a week after Mrs. Matthew was murdered, 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered in south-east London.

The most recent 2020 Femicide Census found that a woman was murdered by a man every three days for the past decade.