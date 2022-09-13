Teenage ‘rape victim’ is rescued from kidnap ordeal after using a tracking app to reveal location

<!–

A teenager allegedly abducted and raped was rescued by police after secretly using a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped with a knife by 28-year-old Dalton Ramsey after he persuaded the teen to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.

Ramsey, who had met the victim online, is said to have made a detour to BT Brown Reservoir in Coweta County, Georgia, on Sept. 5, where he allegedly tied the girl’s hands with tape before raping her while holding a knife against her. throat, police said. Times Herald.

The suspect allowed the victim, who is from Harris County, to use her phone and she quickly shared her location with her boyfriend before using the Noonlight app to alert authorities where she was, Coweta County Sherriff’s Office said.

Dalton Ramsey, 28, (pictured) allegedly raped the 17-year-old girl with a knife after he persuaded the teen to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.

Her friend searched the BT Brown Reservoir online and found an image of a sign warning people that an alligator had been sighted in the area before sending it to the victim

What is the Noonlight app? The Noonlight app allows users to send an emergency call, allowing the company to track their phone and alert authorities. Once opened, the app prompts users to press and hold a circular button on their screen until they are safe. When the user is safe, they can release the button and enter their 4-digit passcode within a specified time. But if a person is still in danger, they can release the button and not enter the passcode. In these cases, the Noonlight team will contact the police with the person’s exact location and emergency.

The victim confirmed she had seen the sign outside the park, police said.

Ramsey, who was seen on CCTV footage, pulled up outside the park in his gray sedan and then drove the girl down the highway.

But the victim quickly used the Noonlight app to send an emergency call, which allowed the company to track her phone and alert authorities.

Once the Noonlight app is opened and the user does not enter a passcode within a certain amount of time, the app will attempt to contact them.

The girl managed to respond, typing the word “rape” and a description of Ramsey’s car, meaning authorities were able to quickly track down the victim and suspect.

Police in nearby Habersham County stopped Ramsey’s car and rescued the teen before arresting the suspect around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 6, the morning after the victim was abducted.

The victim has since been reunited with her family.

Ramsey is currently in custody at the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, where he is charged with kidnapping.

Once released from Habersham County, Ramsey will be transferred to Coweta County to face charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a knife while committing a felony, police spokesman Toby Nix said.