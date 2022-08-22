Teenage orcas are attacking sailboats off the coast of Europe in the latest ‘temporary cultural fad’

In 1987, a bizarre story made headlines, revealing that teenage killer whales in the Pacific had killed salmon and wore them on their heads like hats.

The strange behavior was noticed in several groups, but had stopped by the following summer and was considered a “temporary cultural fad.”

It now appears that teen orcas off the coast of Europe have a new fad, namely attacking sailboats.

Groups of young people have been seen attacking boats off the coasts of France, Portugal and Spain — baffling scientists as to why.

Twitter user Heidi Heidi posted about the bizarre behavior on Twitterwho describes the killer whales as “teenage hooligans.”

Last year, a British sailor was surrounded by a group of killer whales that tried to capsize his boat

WHY DO ORCAS HUNT GREAT WHITE SHARK? Orcas are the Great White’s only natural predator. Scientists have found evidence that they cut open the sharks and eat their fatty liver. Scientists speculate that this behavior may be behind the disappearance of great whites from the waters of False Bay, off the coast of Cape Town. Great whites frequented the area between June and October each year as part of their annual winter hunting season. They were drawn to the region by the presence of the so-called Seal Island, a rock where a huge seal colony lives. However, they themselves have fallen in prayer for orcas – and are on retreat.

Last year, a British sailor was surrounded by a group of killer whales trying to capsize his boat.

Alan Bruce, 63, was manning a 44-foot sailing yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar with Frenchman Stephen Peare, 49, when four orcas suddenly began to ram and shake the ship.

The experienced sailors withdrew below decks and called for help before being harassed by the animals for 90 minutes as they repeatedly had to shunt along the hull of the boat.

They also deliberately broke the rudder to disable the yacht.

Ester Kristine Storkson, a medical student from Norway, also saw a group of orcas “rammed” into her father’s yacht off the coast of France.

Speak with NPRshe said, “They rammed into the boat. She [hit] us repeatedly … giving the impression that it was a coordinated attack.’

The attack damaged the yacht’s rudder so much that Mrs Storkson and her father were forced to abort their journey and carefully land at Brest.

Meanwhile, two boats are said to have been sunk by orcas off the coast of Portugal last month.

There were two killer whale attacks in the early morning of Sunday, July 31, near Sines Resident of Portugal.

“One ended up sinking a boat and saving five crew members.

‘The second involved a smaller sailboat, en route from Lisbon to the Algarve, with two men on board.

“The men were both asleep when the orcas hit the boat with a significant impact, biting the rudder and immobilizing it.

“The boat was later towed to dry dock as the sailing club’s concern about these incidents is growing.”

While the reason for the behavior remains unclear, scientists suggest killer whales can appreciate the water pressure produced by a boat’s propeller.

While the reason for the behavior remains unclear, scientists suggest killer whales can appreciate the water pressure produced by a boat’s propeller.

Orcas teach each other how to fish and STEAL their fishing remains Orcas may be known as killer whales, but they may have a different crime in mind. This is the conclusion of experts led by Deakin University, who found that the marine mammals teach each other how to fish and steal their remains from fishing. The researchers studied the feeding behavior of orcas that lived off the coast of the Crozet Islands in the southern Indian Ocean between 2010 and 2017. They found that the number of local killer whales feeding by stealing Patagonian toothfish from fisheries increased significantly during this time.

Renaud de Stephanis, president and coordinator at CIRCE Conservación Information and Research, explained to NPR, “What we think is they ask to have the propeller in the face.”

When the animals experience a propeller that isn’t moving, ‘they get a little frustrated and that’s why they break’ [it],’ added the Stephanis.

However, that wouldn’t explain a meeting off the coast of Spain last year, where orcas attacked a boat with a spinning propeller.

Researchers believe the attacks are being carried out by just a few young male orcas and that this could just be a temporary cultural fad.

Other examples of temporary cultural fads among teenage killer whales include playing with shrimp and crab traps and wearing dead fish on their heads as hats.

In a 2004 studyexplained researchers from Dalhousie University: “One example is the “dead salmon-carrying” fad of the well-studied “southern resident,” fish-eating, orcas of the Puget Sound region of the northeastern Pacific.

“It started with a female in K-Pod carrying a dead salmon in 1987, spread to the other two pods in the southern community over a 5-6 week period, then stopped.

“The next summer it was noticed a few times, then never again.”

Fortunately, there are no recorded killer whale killings of humans in the wild.

The news comes shortly after a great white shark is washed up on a beach after being brutally destroyed by a pair of orcas.

Orcas have devised a unique way to reach their victims’ precious organs, making repeated attacks until the shark gets tired.

Then one dives for the kill, attacking from below with its jagged teeth tearing open the great white beneath the liver with surgical precision.

The news comes shortly after a great white shark washed up on a beach after being brutally destroyed by a pair of orcas

The organ falls loose and the orcas devour what is a delicacy for them. So far, nine Great White Shark carcasses have washed up, minus their giant livers.

In the latest incident, a butchered 10-foot-long female Great White washed ashore in Mossel Bay, Western Province, South Africa, in the morning surf at the tourist spot.

Local resident Cristiaan Stopforth said: ‘It was so sad to see this amazing majestic animal lying there lifeless thanks to these orcas – this is the second in two months.’

Marine biologist Alison Towner said: ‘It’s sad to perform necropsies on all the shark carcasses in South Africa and it never gets any easier.’