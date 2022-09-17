Teenage one-punch killer who walked away laughing after unprovoked attack is locked up for six years

Kieran Scott (pictured), 19, jailed for six years after attacking ‘defenceless’ victim Daniel Thomas, 53

A teenager, a murderer who ran off laughing after an unprovoked attack on his victim, has been jailed for six years.

Kieran Scott, 19, lashed out at defenseless Daniel Thomas, 53, as he sat on a bench in Hull on June 14 this year.

Hull Crown Court heard Scott was annoyed by Mr Thomas – known as Mark – for being ‘shy’ with him and being ‘brutal’.

After the attack, Mr Thomas never regained consciousness and died two days later in hospital from a hemorrhage in his brain.

Scott, of Sherburn Street, Hull, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was originally charged with murder, but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea for the lesser crime.

Prosecutor Richard Thompson said that on June 14, 2022, Mr Thomas was sitting on a bench on the corner of Newbridge Road and Sherburn Street, holding a can of cider.

A woman was talking to him, but he had “quite a fight” with her, the court heard.

Two men, Scott included, walked up from Sherburn Street and asked Mr Thomas, the woman and another man if they wanted anything – which they assumed was drugs – but they all refused.

The men turned and walked back to the couch, but Scott approached Mr. Thomas, who was sitting on the couch with his elbows on his knees “in his own world.”

Mr. Thompson said: ‘Without warning, he struck the deadly blow on the head of the deceased with his right hand.’

The blow came “unprovoked and completely unexpected” and landed with an “audible thud” on Mr Thomas’s left cheek, the court heard.

Scott and the other man walked away.

Mr Thompson said: ‘They both laughed and didn’t look back. The deceased fell sideways on the couch, then fell to the floor.’

Mr Thomas did not respond and blood poured from the left side of his mouth, the court heard.

Mr Thompson continued: ‘His face turned blue and he didn’t seem to be breathing.

“An ambulance was called by another passerby. This call was posted at 5:22 PM. Other bystanders stopped to assist and CPR instructions were given over the phone.”

Scott later said to another man, “I only hit him once.”

When asked why he did it, Scott said that Mr. Thomas “got tasty.”

Scott later woke his mother up and told her, “I hit Mark Thomas and I think he’s dead, so we have to go.” He then hurriedly left the building.

Mr Thomas did not respond when paramedics arrived and he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

It turned out that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage, which could not be operated on.

He was initially kept in an artificial coma while further medical tests were performed.

The next day, his family was informed that the prognosis was very poor and on June 16, the ventilator was withdrawn. He never regained consciousness after the attack.

Scott later told police during the interview that he once punched Mr. Thomas in the face for being “brutal” towards him, which irritated him.

Scott has convictions for 20 previous offenses, including assault in August and September 2018 and affray in September 2018.

He was convicted in October 2018 of intimidating a witness, telling a woman that he would “break her windows” if she turned him in to the police.

He was convicted of cannabis possession and criminal damage in 2019 and of handling stolen goods in January last year.

He was imprisoned in Hull Crown Court for two years in October last year for burglary, supplying class A drugs and possession of cannabis. He was released on January 25.

Scott was sentenced to six years in a Young Offender Institution for the manslaughter.

Judge John Thackray KC said Mr Thomas posed “absolutely no threat” to Scott and that the attack was “completely unprovoked and unexpected”.

The court heard that Scott knew that Thomas was not paying attention and was under the influence of alcohol and unable to defend himself.

Scott, who was wearing a gray T-shirt and gray jacket, showed signs of distress as he was led off the dock.