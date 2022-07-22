Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels is Dbrand’s Turtles-themed Pixel 6a skin

One cool thing about Google’s Pixel 6 series of phones is their unique camera bar design. If the finish of that strip were any color other than black — specifically, blue, orange, purple, or red — it would be look a lot like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And now that you can’t help but notice the resemblance, device owner Dbrand is eager to help you make your Pixel 6 device look like one of your favorite childhood heroes.

With Google’s latest phone, the Pixel 6a due to be released next week, Dbrand decided it’s a good time to revisit the sewers and launch his Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels decals for all three phones. They match the green heroes-in-a-half shell plus their masks, and include four camera stickers that reflect the colors of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael. Personally, I think the Pixel 6a’s dual-camera array works best as real eyes (the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s spidery camera array, not so much).

Dbrand didn’t say it officially licenses TMNT or anything like that, but the logo certainly looks like it; we wonder if the company is trying to create another copyright controversy. It was sued last year for the design of its PS5 Darkplates, and last week it made skins that can make your Pixel, iPhone, and other devices look like the Nothing Phone 1.

The TMNP Skins for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available for pre-order for $24.95 and will ship in early August. They would be totally awesome to have on while streaming the retro TMNT Shredder’s Revenge game.