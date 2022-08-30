Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive by Muslim ‘stalker’ in India who set her alight with petrol

A Hindu teenage girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured gasoline on her and set her on fire while she was sleeping at her home in India.

Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burns and died Sunday at a hospital in the town of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain reportedly set her on fire.

Her death has sparked protests in the state after Shahrukh, a Muslim, allegedly wanted to commit “love jihad” by marrying Ankita and forcing her to convert from Hinduism to Islam.

Ankita’s distraught father, Sanjeev Singh, said, “Shahrukh used to say to her: marry me, accept Islam, or I’ll make your life hell.”

When Ankita turned down Shahrukh’s advances, he is said to have harassed her on the phone for days and the night before he set her on fire, he told her he would kill her if she didn’t meet him.

In the early morning of August 23, while Ankita was sleeping by a window, Shahrukh is said to have poured gasoline on her and threw a lit match at her. She suffered severe burns to 45 percent of her body and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, a doctor said BBC Hindi.

Police have arrested Shahrukh and another man who allegedly supplied the alleged stalker with the gasoline used in the attack.

Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burns and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain reportedly set her on fire.

Her death has sparked protests in the state after Shahrukh, a Muslim, allegedly wanted to commit “love jihad” by marrying Ankita and forcing her to convert from Hinduism to Islam.

Shahrukh Hussain is arrested after becoming Ankita. would have killed

Ankita’s father Sanjeev claimed that Shahrukh had been stalking his daughter for over a year and that he would follow her when she walked to school.

“He kept for months forcing my daughter to marry and convert. He was a one-sided lover, a stalker,” said Sanjeev Swarajya news broadcast.

Sanjeev said his daughter, who wanted to be a police officer, started to miss school to avoid Shahrukh, but he would constantly call her on her cell phone.

Protests have erupted in Jharkhand over allegations that Shahrukh attempted to commit ‘love jihad’ by forcing Ankita to convert to Islam and marry him.

The term “love jihad” is a term that radical Hindu groups have used to accuse Muslim men of attempting to convert Hindu women by getting married.

Ankita managed to give a statement to police officers from her hospital bed, telling them that Shahrukh had threatened to kill her if she did not meet him the day before her death.

She said: “He called me again around 8pm on Monday and told me he would kill me if I didn’t talk to him. I informed my father of the threat and he assured me that he would speak to the man’s family on Tuesday. After our dinner we went to sleep. I slept in another room.’

‘Tuesday morning my back started hurting and I smelled something burning.

“I saw him run away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father’s room. My parents put out the fire and took me to the hospital.’

When Ankita (pictured) turned down Shahrukh’s advances, he is said to have harassed her on the phone for days and the night before he set her on fire, he told her he would kill her if she didn’t meet him

Ankita’s father Sanjeev (pictured) claimed that Shahrukh had been stalking his daughter for over a year and that he would follow her when she walked to school

Ankita’s family was inconsolable at the 19-year-old’s funeral

Her family is heartbroken and her grandmother says, “Now we only have her memories. This house feels empty.’

According to government data, thousands of women and girls are stalked every year in India, and there have been dozens of cases of stalkers attacking women who rejected them.

In 2018, a stalker threw acid on a married woman after she… refused his proposal on Valentine’s Day, leaving her with permanent scars.

The 30-year-old victim, who lives in a small village near Jaipur, in Rajasthan, northern India, was working as a cleaning lady at a shopping center when the accused, Mehboob Khan, approached her with a bottle of acid in his hand.

Khan had stalked the victim for more than two years and lived near her, police said.

In 2016, a 17-year-old girl was set on fire by a stalker in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement to police before she died, the girl said the man walked into her home in Villupuram on Monday, set himself on fire and hugged her, saying he would not let her live because she rejected him.

“She said he had been stalking her for over a year and that she had repeatedly said no,” Police Inspector Senthil Vinayakan said.

“The man has been tried before for a similar crime and has even served time in prison. But nobody foresaw this and now they’re both dead.’

A month earlier, a software engineer was hacked to death in broad daylight at a train station in the port city of Chennai. The man arrested for her murder had been stalking her for months, police said.