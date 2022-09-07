Teenage girls with ‘invisible illnesses’ post TikToks crying or in hospital beds for likes

Teenage girls with ‘invisible diseases’ post disturbing videos of themselves online that are generating thousands of likes as part of a new community called ‘Spoonies’.

Thousands of teens are uniting on social media as part of the movement, which also encourages them to lie to doctors to get the diagnosis they want.

Posting videos of themselves crying or lethargic in hospital beds gets hundreds of thousands of likes in some cases, with dozens of comments supporting the “spoon theory.”

Experts say that while ‘functional illness is a real and chronic problem’, it is often not the problem the teens ‘think they have’.

dr. Katie Kompoliti, a neurologist at Rush University Medical Center, said: Common Sense News: ‘It is in most cases caused by fear, or some other comorbidity, and then spread by the convenience of TikTok.’

A blogger coined the term ‘Sponie’ in 2003, nicknamed their ‘Spoon Theory’, claiming that a spoon equals energy.

Sections of the community are also accusing doctors of ‘medical gaslighting’, claiming they dismiss or belittle their patients’ pain

Healthy people have unlimited spoons, while sick people, the spoonbills, have only a few and have to be ‘strategic’ about how they use them – often by doing mundane tasks.

Some spoonbills suffer from MS and Crohn’s disease, while others suffer from rarer ones that are more difficult to diagnose, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), endometriosis, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Others suffer from ‘functional disorders’ that have no physical cause, healing from a battery of medical tests for diagnosis.

Many of the women complain of being ignored or misdiagnosed by doctors on the app, sharing their rawest moments to give others an “insight” into what life is like with their illnesses.

Others claim they suffer from “medical gaslighting,” which involves being told by your doctor to lose weight to improve your condition.

Some of them also monetize their platform, some of which have hundreds of thousands of followers, by using it to promote eyewear or supplement deals.

Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly teenagers and young women, have joined online groups to feel ‘supported’ by the community

Others join groups to discuss the negative side effects of their conditions, often ending up with each other about who is “sickest”

dr. Mark Sullivan, a psychiatrist at the University of Washington Medical Center, is concerned that the internet has created “grievance communities” that have led patients to adopt a “victim mentality.”

A woman posted on social media that her psychiatrist had told her to lose weight to “feel better” and complained that it made her feel “messed up.”

Members of the group gathered around, and one even offered to send the doctor an anonymous email to explain the harm of claiming someone’s weight was causing their mental or physical problems.

Morgan Cooper was diagnosed with median arcuate ligament syndrome when she found the community and described feeling like she was “less alone” with them.

She told Commonsense: “I had a video that was just called ‘I’m sick’ and the thumbnail was of me crying.

“If I posted a photo on Instagram that had me looking sad, or with pills in my hand, or in a wheelchair, I’d get about 2,000 likes.”

Cooper even joined a Snapchat group called “Sick B****s” where they would message about the negative things in their lives.

She claims she felt she had to fill her own pills with supplements to make her own social media situation seem more dire and admitted she was “jealous” of a girl who looked “sick” than her.

One of the girls she followed promoted salt tablets that can help with the dizziness that POTS causes.

Others cashed in on brand deals with probiotic-filled snack bars marketed under the slogan “Hot Girls have IBS.”

Marybeth Marshal, 27, of St. Petersburg, Florida, dropped out of college to focus on healing fibromyalgia and then Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

She said, “You can get addicted to being sad and sick and the attention you get. The “misery loves company” thing makes you sicker.

“There may be something you gain from having this diagnosis, such as keeping you from a job you hate, or from responsibilities you don’t want to do.”