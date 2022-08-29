Teenage girl is arrested after making threats to blow up her Maryland high school and teacher’s home

<!–

A female high school student has been arrested after making violent online threats to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher’s home.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the threats made on social media regarding Walkersville High School and the teacher’s home.

“FSCO representatives immediately launched an investigation and found the threats not credible,” the press release said.

“Over the course of the evening, officers conducted several interviews and successfully identified a suspect, a female minor who is studying at school.”

The female suspect’s name was not released because she is a minor, but charges are still pending, over a referral from a minor, authorities said.

Walkersville High School, is a four-year public high school in Walkersville, Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick County public schools may take their own disciplinary action against the female suspect, authorities say

Police say Frederick County public schools may take their own disciplinary action against the female suspect.

On Sunday, school administrators sent a “Search First” email to the community of Walkersville High School to notify them of the incident.

Frederick County public schools also sent a reminder video about social media threats and their consequences.

Many took to social media to express their concern and outrage at the recent news.

‘What is the matter with the children today? There have been one to many of these situations. I hope she is held accountable and gets help,” one person wrote.

Another person said, ‘They should be charged in full! They need to realize how serious these situations are! It never ends with a slap on the wrist.

The Frederick County Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 301-600-1046.