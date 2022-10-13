Teenage girl who developed '50 First Dates' amnesia is starting to regain her memory

A teenager who developed the same kind of amnesia that plagues Drew Barrymore’s character in ’50 First Dates’ is slowly regaining her memory after nearly five years of forgetting every day she lived it.

Caitlin Little, 19, was a freshman at Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, when she was accidentally hit in the head by a teammate at cross-country practice on October 12, 2017.

She was diagnosed with anterograde amnesia, a form of memory loss that prevents new memories from being formed. For more than four years, she woke up every morning thinking it was Friday, October 13, 2017.

Caitlin’s memory started coming back earlier this year, WGHP reported, to the point that she was able to run a 5K race—something she would never have been able to do if she wasn’t able to remember the course.

“It feels like a miracle,” her mother, Jennifer Little, told the local station.

Caitlin was just 14 when a seemingly harmless accident changed her life forever five years ago. She was running for cross-country practice when one of her teammates tripped and hit her in the right temple.

She didn’t lash out, but her mother’s concern grew as she approached their car and asked how to open the door.

Caitlin’s parents took her to the hospital in Greensboro, where doctors said she had a concussion and that her memory would likely return to normal in three weeks, WGHP reported in 2019.

But like Barrymore’s character, Lucy, in the 2004 film ’50 First Dates’, she had lost the ability to form new memories and could not remember anything for more than 12 hours.

Anterograde amnesia can be temporary, long-term or permanent, according to Cleveland Clinic. The condition is more likely to be long-lasting or permanent when there is severe damage to the memory-related areas of the brain.

Every morning her father, Chris Little, was tasked with waking her up and telling her what day it was before she explained that she was losing her memory.

‘[I have to be] very organized. So I have lots of post-it notes that say “Hey, let’s do this” or “This is new” or things that can help me. So it’s not as hard as I would imagine it would be without them,’ she explained to WGHP in 2019.

Caitlin’s parents sought out the best neurological specialists they could find and took her to 70 different doctors, but no one could give them definitive answers.

They credit her progress to having ‘determination’, a ‘good attitude’ and ‘confidence’.

“She had to trust us to keep fighting and searching,” Jennifer explained. ‘It’s a much harder fight if the person who’s hurt that you’re trying to get out of this, if they’re not willing to do it with you, it’s almost impossible.’

Caitlin’s parents weren’t sure how they would be able to see if her memory came back, but then Chris noticed that she was able to talk about something that had happened to two kittens when he got home from work.

“However, it is not an overnight miracle. It’s been going on for almost five years,” he said. “Especially considering that most people can do something like this for about two years and then they run out of steam, they run out of money, they run out of hope. “

Caitlin wanted to get back to running during her recovery, and she completed a 5K race with about two dozen college students last month.

“I kept praying and praying for strength and endurance,” she told the local station after the race. ‘It went quite quickly. Everyone starts a race way too fast. I made sure I kept a pace that was comfortable for me.’