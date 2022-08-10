Teenage girl, 15, beaten up at Queensland’s Beenleigh station: Logan

<!–

An outraged mother has called for a review of juvenile justice laws after her 15-year-old daughter was brutally beaten in a planned attack that was filmed and uploaded to social media.

The sickening footage shows the teen being attacked by another high school student at Beenleigh train station in Logan in southeastern Queensland.

After being taunted over something said in “English class,” a girl in a school uniform who is still wearing her backpack rains savage blows on the victim as the onlookers stand by and film.

Neither party can be named for legal reasons.

The beaten schoolgirl was taken to Logan Hospital, where she was treated for a concussion, swelling and cuts.

“It was quite confrontational and disgusting and you know that you are a parent and you think your child can and has always taken public transport,” the girl’s mother told Nine News.

“It just makes you nauseous.”

When the woman made a statement to police, she said officers assured her that they would “throw the book” at the attacker and accomplices.

However, the perpetrator was just given a warning and no charges were filed.

Queensland Police said they have investigated the incident and issued a warning, which is in line with the ‘distraction first’ approach of the state’s Youth Justice Act.

The mother said this was not enough justice and she believed an adult would have been charged.

The victim’s mother has called for an amendment to the juvenile justice laws, giving her daughter’s alleged attackers only a warning without being charged.

“That justice would come and it turned out that (with) the youth system it’s just a warning,” she said.

“As a parent, it’s hard to comprehend that someone could commit such an act of violence and that’s all they get”

The mother insisted that a warning wasn’t deterrent enough to prevent such acts from happening again.

“The next person might not be so lucky and that has to stop: all those one-punches, all that attacking people. It’s not necessary,’ said the mother.

She said the incident would have lasting consequences for her family.

“Physical scars heal, but emotional scars don’t and there is no timeline,” she said.

“This could be with me forever and it definitely affects me as a parent.”