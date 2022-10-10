Teenage girl, 14, is missing after vanishing from Colorado high school football game a week ago

A heartbroken family is desperate to find a missing teenage girl who disappeared last week after she was spotted playing a high school soccer game with two “sketchy older men.”

Chloe Campbell, 14, disappeared on Sept. 30 after she was spotted at Boulder High School, in Colorado, while her family claimed she may have been trafficked to Arizona more than 600 miles away.

Boulder Police are now calling on anyone with information about the missing schoolgirl to come forward, saying she may be “in danger” despite initially dismissing the case as a “runaway.”

Her family is concerned for her well-being, with her mother, Dr Jessica Knape, confirming that her daughter had been unable to take her medication for her underlying health conditions.

dr. Knape and Chloe’s father, David Campbell, have hired a private investigator to help them locate their daughter, who may have been drunk when she was last seen.

Her family is concerned that she is being held against her will, and David claims that the only messages the family has received are from “third parties” of a Snapchat profile that “could be anyone.”

Chloe Campbell, 14, was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on September 30, and was joined by two ‘older sketchy men’

Her parents, Dr Jessica Knape and David Campbell, are both calling on anyone with information about their daughter to come forward

The teen’s family received a sinister photo from an anonymous Snapchat profile showing Chloe looking ‘injured and unwell’

He added that they were given an ominous photo from an anonymous source, which shows she is still alive, but said she looked “wounded and unwell.”

Several friends have reportedly received messages from the missing teen, but her parents say they came from social media accounts they don’t know about.

Her parents launched a desperate attempt to get their daughter home, putting up flyers in town while Boulder police didn’t come around to find her until eight days later.

In a statement, Dr. Knape: ‘Her whereabouts are still unknown to authorities or her family and we believe she is at high risk due to a number of factors.

“There are friends who say she may be with someone (or several people) who are men or older boys, who may be involved in drug trafficking and who have a violent criminal record.

“We think there may be other kids out there who know where she is or how to reach her, but they don’t share this information with the family or the police.

“There are indications that they are withholding information out of fear for their own safety.

Chloe’s family believes other teens are silent for fear of their own safety, claiming they were told she was taken more than 600 miles to Arizona

Her mother described her as “lively and funny”, adding that they would use “every resource on the planet” to get her home safe and sound

Because Chloe’s case was initially labeled ‘runaway’ and not ‘missing’, law enforcement and school authorities have downplayed the critical nature of the case, sparking widespread fear.

“We are working with the authorities to give the case the correct name and in the meantime we have engaged a private investigator to continue investigating the tracks.”

Speak with Fox newsadded her father David: ‘Chloe never came home and we became very concerned, started investigating and found that she had been last seen with two older men.

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school. One of them was Asian and the other had a beard.

“This was around lunchtime at Boulder High and also a football game, these two men are described as sketchy.

“We’ve had multiple tips from various parties who claim to know that Chloe is in Arizona, that she’s ‘safe’ and ‘has money’ and is with a ‘family’ in Arizona.

Several friends have reportedly received messages from the missing teen, but her parents say they came from social media accounts they don’t know about

The brother of the murdered JonBenet Ramsey, John Ramsey, also attacked the Boulder Police for their response to the missing 14-year-old

“We want to make it clear that we have no relatives in Arizona, so this is very suspicious to us.

“The backlash we got from both Boulder High and the Boulder Police saying it’s okay, she’s just a runaway, was frustrating, but we never stopped investigating.”

Her mother described her as “lively and funny,” adding that they would use “every resource on the planet” to get her home safe and sound.

The brother of the murdered JonBenet Ramsey, John Ramsey, also attacked the Boulder Police for their response to the missing 14-year-old.

Ramsey tweeted: ‘Damn Boulder, get out you’re a** and find this kid! Have you ever met a 14 year old boy? Usually not trusted to make good rational decisions.’

In a statement, Boulder Police confirmed that no one has spoken to Chloe since Sept. 30, eight days ago.

They added: ‘Investigators have received information from friends who appear to have been in contact with Chloe, and there have been some reports of her in and around the Boulder area.

“However, since September 30, no one in her family has spoken to Chloe.

Friends have received messages that they believe may be from Chloe saying she is safe with a “family” in Arizona and does not want to go home, but family and police are unable to confirm if these messages are indeed from Chloe. or where.

In a statement, Boulder Police confirmed that no one has spoken to Chloe since September 30, eight days ago

Boulder Police are now calling on anyone with information about the missing schoolgirl to come forward and say she may be “in danger” despite the case initially being dismissed as a “runaway”

Ramsey tweeted: ‘Damn Boulder, get out you’re a** and find this kid! Have you ever met a 14 year old boy? Usually not trusted to make good rational decisions’

This case currently does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but investigators are increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as she is believed to have no access to money or her medications. She can be with a grown man.

Chloe’s loved ones have been putting up flyers in town, and police hope that amplifying this message will help reunite the child with her family.

“Chloe’s family wants Chloe to know that they just want her to get home safely and not be in trouble.”

A statement from Boulder High School added: “We have been in close contact with the Boulder Police Department as they investigated a missing BVSD student from Boulder High School who did not return home after the Boulder High vs. Fairview from last Friday (on September 30).

“While they classified the case as a runaway, they are now indicating that the student may be in danger, so we are trying to share the information with our community.

“See the information below on the Boulder Police Department website and if you have any information, please contact Detective Cody Hartkopp of the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3330.”

Anyone with information should contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333 Option 8 and Reference Case 22-9868 or Chloe’s full name: Chloe Campbell.

For a completely anonymous tip, call 1-800-THE-LOST, press #1 and refer to report 146-2673.