Teenage girl, 14, is found dead by mom inside their family home in Maine

Police say a teenage boy was charged with murder after a 14-year-old girl from Maine was found dead by her mother.

An unidentified minor was arrested early Saturday morning by Maine State Police in connection with the death of Brooke McLaughlin.

The seventh-grader was found after 6:00 PM on July 18 by her mother, Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin, at their home at 25 Blackberry Road.

“I love you my beautiful angel… fly high baby… my heart is broken but I’m trying my best Brooke Mclaughlin… mother loves you forever and justice will be done… you will always mommies are everything… #justiceforBrooke,” Becky wrote on Facebook on July 23, attaching a video of her singing “Dancing in the Sky.”

The scene took place at 25 Blackberry Road. A neighbor told WMTW that this kind of situation does not occur in the quiet neighborhood

Police confirmed that Brooke knew her alleged killer who is now at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Officials are not releasing the boy’s name or additional investigation details.

“We also won’t release investigative details, such as what led police to the minor,” a Maine Police Department spokesman said.

Police found the families who missed the red Chevy Impala in the town of Wayne the next day, according to WMTW.

Brooke was a student at Maranacook Middle School. A neighbor says he saw Brooke get off the bus that day. “It makes me want security,” Zachary Williams told WMTW

She is remembered as a “kind, loving, very thoughtful, generous, strong person who lived her family and friends,” according to her obituary.

‘That’s why I want to get security, cameras and lock them up. I always lock. It makes me feel uncomfortable. That’s sad.’

Jay Charette, Superintendent of Maranacook Schools, announced Brooke’s death to the community on July 21.

“While we do not know the circumstances of this tragic event, we are working with various agencies to support our students and staff in a timely and appropriate manner, given the nature of this tragedy,” he wrote in a statement.