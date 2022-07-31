Teenage duo star as England kick their Commonwealth Games campaign off with win over Sri Lanka

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp weren’t even born when cricket was last in the Commonwealth Games, but the teenage pair sparkled as England kicked off their campaign with an impressive six-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

Two wickets for the 17-year-old Kemp with her left arm pace, including that of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, helped limit Sri Lanka to 106 for nine before Capsey, also 17, hit an excellent 44 from 45 balls to take the win.

Capsey scored half a century at Lord’s at The Hundred last summer and only made her international debut against South Africa last week, but her innings were full of maturity.

England face South Africa on Tuesday in their quest for Commonwealth gold

Freya Kemp made her England T20 debut against South Africa just a week ago

England needed 50 more runs when captain Nat Sciver, who replaced the injured Heather Knight, was sacked, but Capsey and Maia Bouchier kept the ship steady and saw the hosts home.

Remarkably, Capsey was born the same month her team-mate Katherine Brunt made her England debut and it was the 37-year-old who got the hosts off to a good start.

England lost the toss but Brunt, who received a special cap from Isa Guha for her 100th T20I appearance before the match, struck with the first episode of the match with a slipping episode that held Vishmi Gunaratne perpendicular.

Brunt revealed earlier in the week that she had considered quitting all formats at various times during the year before retiring from Test cricket in June.

Alice Capsey hit 44 runs from 45 balls as England triumphed at Edgbaston

17-year-old Capsey finished third in the MVP rankings for the 2021 season The Hundred

But the chance to win a Commonwealth Games medal kept her going and she was the England bowlers’ favorite with her three overs for just eight runs.

Kemp threw Athapathtu with her first ball and she struck again when Kavisha Dilhari chipped straight to Capsey.

Hometown favorite Issy Wong had a double wicket maiden as the Sri Lankan innings unraveled. Their 100 came up at the end of the 19th before Sophie Ecclestone’s off spin yielded two late wickets to finish with numbers three for 25 and leave England with a simple chase.

After the 3-0 series against South Africa, England will be very confident in their next group match – Tuesday against the Proteas.