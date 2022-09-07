Teenage driver of horror Buxton crash that killed five teens has been charged

<!–

The driver of a car accident that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and refused bail.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police with allegedly dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 were killed in a horror car accident on Tuesday night.

Police believe the Nissan Navara in which the teens were driving ran off the road, flipped on its side and crashed into a tree.

Emergency services tried to treat Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan when they arrived at the crash, but they all tragically died on the spot.

Edwards was the sole survivor of the crash and was taken to Liverpool Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was released from the hospital at 1.50pm on Wednesday and taken to the Narellan Police Station, where he was charged.

Mr Edwards is due to appear in a local court in Picton on Thursday.

NSW Police Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said speed was a “factor” in the preliminary investigation into the crash.

Mr Edwards passed breath tests after the crash, indicating that alcohol was not involved in the accident.

Inspector Hogan added that six passengers in a four-seat car were “inherently dangerous.”

Tyrese Bechard (left) and Antonio Desisto (right) were killed in an accident in Buxton Tuesday night

Lily Van De Putte (above) was one of five teenagers killed in a car accident 100km southwest of Sydney

14-year-old Summer Williams (left) and Gabriella McLennan were killed in a tragic car accident Tuesday night

“The scene was extremely traumatic and the circumstances surrounding the damage will be investigated by our vehicle examiners,” he said.

The horror crash has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit town of Buxton as the devastated locals try to make sense of the tragedy.

Bouquets of flowers and handwritten notes have been left by Picton High students at the base of the tree the ute collided with just after 8pm last night.

Shattered loved ones and locals visited the accident site Wednesday morning, with photos showing many sobbing and embracing each other as they bid farewell to the five teens.