Teen TikToker who witnessed Amy Hazouri and Lametta Fadlallah’s gangland shooting escapes to Lebanon

A teenage TikTok star who was in the car when two women were executed has fled to Lebanon as she tries to cope with the trauma of witnessing the gangland execution.

The 16-year-old girl from southwestern Sydney left Australia on Tuesday, just 10 days after watching her hairdresser friend Amy Hazouri being shot and killed alongside 48-year-old gangland mother Lametta Fadlallah.

Before leaving for the airport, the teen fondled a framed portrait of 39-year-old Ms. Hazouri and waved as she walked out the door.

“Come with me, take a trip to Lebanon,” she captioned the video. Ms Hazouri’s body is believed to be repatriated to Lebanon.

“I said goodbye to everyone and flew away… I was a bit annoying because unfortunately I was going through a very difficult period.”

The teen struggles with the loss of such a close friend and someone she idolized.

After Covid imposed restrictions limiting international travel, this is her first trip back to Lebanon in years.

The TikToker noted that her friends were “surprised” to see her and filmed their reactions to share with her 100,000 followers online.

She hopes to reconnect with the ‘love of’ [her] believe’.

It is unclear whether the trip to Lebanon coincides with Mrs. Hazouri’s funeral.

Ms Hazouri’s family is spread across Lebanon, Austria and Australia and there are reportedly tensions over where the 38-year-old hairdresser should be buried.

Most of her family, including her mother and sister, are eager to have her body returned to Lebanon as soon as possible, but it is clear that her father would prefer her to be buried in Australia.

“If Amy is buried in Australia, it will be impossible for all of us to visit her grave every year,” said her sister Manal Raunegger.

Ms. Hazouri was the sole breadwinner for her family in Lebanon as they struggled with the country’s ongoing financial crisis.

Ms Raunegger said Ms Hazouri was engaged to a man in Lebanon and would return to the country in November for their engagement party.

“She had her whole life planned out, she came here for the engagement party, and maybe, if she likes it, she’ll open a hair salon and be closer to our mom,” she said.

Ms Fadlallah, a mother of two, was the intended target of the attack after she allegedly voluntarily passed information about the underworld to the NSW Crime Commission to protect someone she loved.

Police believe Ms Hazouri was likely collateral damage and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

More than a dozen shots were fired into the car before the driver was able to flee the scene and call for help.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified by name, had a close relationship with 39-year-old Amy Hazouri (above) and often spent time with her, both in her south-west Sydney salon and socially.

Lametta Fadlallah was not the type of woman to ‘betray’ but would do everything in her power to protect the people she loved, a friend told Daily Mail Australia.

The teen in the passenger seat tried to help police with their investigation, but was unable to get a good look at the gunmen.

She shared a harrowing account of what unfolded, telling friends and followers online that she struggled to come to terms with what she saw.

The young woman added that she is “not joking about her experience” and paid tribute to her late friend.

“Amy was very kind to everyone and loved everyone,” she said in a short tribute on Instagram.

Police said the teen, who has more than 100,000 TikTok followers, and her 20-year-old male friend were both traumatized.

“They’re both incredibly shocked, but they’re unharmed… They’re helping and they’re devastated,” said NSW Police Chief Inspector Danny Doherty.

He added that both young people were “lucky they weren’t killed too” in the “incredibly violent, horrific crime.”

Earlier this year, the teen made a short clip highlighting her favorite moments with the hairdresser and said she hoped to spend “all her life” next to Ms Hazouri.

“I love you so much, you were always next to me when I needed you and I will always be next to you,” she said in the message.

Mrs. Hazouri is remembered as a sweet and kind woman who went out of her way to help those around her.