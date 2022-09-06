Teen takes police on car chase through Broome, Western Australia before his 4WD is T-boned

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after leading police on a wild chase in which police managed to end the dramatic incident by ramming into the teen’s vehicle.

The teenager is accused of stealing a 4WD in Broome, Western Australia on Monday and driving around town while being chased by officers.

The wild chase ended near the popular tourist spot Streeter’s Jetty shortly before noon after an unmarked SUV tattooed the vehicle.

Kimberley Police Superintendent Craig Parkin said the chase started after a member of the public saw a car driving dangerously.

“So we found that vehicle moving around, trying to stop it and that vehicle obviously didn’t stop,” he said.

Superintendent Parkin said police were led through the fairways of the local golf club and part of the local high school.

“At that time, the high school was locked, which did not pose any immediate danger to anyone at the school,” he added.

An onlooker posted a video on TikTok of the moment police were able to stop the vehicle.

Police in Broome, Western Australia, launched a wild chase on Monday

As a crowd began to form around the scene, the teen’s vehicle was seen driving up the sidewalk toward members of the audience.

An unmarked police SUV was then seen approaching and igniting the car, eventually bringing it to a stop.

Officers swarmed the vehicle once it got stuck, while onlookers cheered them on.

The video has been viewed more than 140,000 times on TikTok, with commentators joking about how long the community would debate about it.

“They will be talking about this day as the most exciting event in Broome for years to come,” one joked.

As officers attempted to close off the main road, the teen’s vehicle was seen turning onto the sidewalk and toward a crowd of onlookers.

An unmarked police SUV was then seen boning the vehicle and brought it to a stop so officers could swarm the vehicle.

‘Just a standard day in Broome,’ another commented.

A third said jokingly, “Dang and all they did was try to get to the pub so they wouldn’t miss happy hour.”

Broome Senior High School sent a letter to parents thanking students and staff for their response to the unexpected incident on the school grounds.

“As you are probably aware, there has been a police incident in the city today, affecting our school,” a spokesperson said.

‘I would like to express my appreciation for the cooperation of staff and students during the incident. I am very happy to report that everyone is safe.’