Teen sought in ambush outside school that killed 1, hurt 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy in last week’s shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and injured four other teens after a football game

Police said on Tuesday the 16-year-old is wanted on active arrest warrants on charges of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, as well as criminal conspiracy, theft, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and firearms offences.

The September 27 shooting drew national attention in the US amid a torrent of mass shootings that have become horribly commonplace amid the staggering murder rate in the country. It also came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year, just slightly behind the pace of last year’s toll, which ended up being the highest in at least six decades.

Police said the 16-year-old – previously described only as a person of interest in the case – is “considered armed and dangerous” and anyone who sees him should not approach but call 911.

Police previously said they were looking for five suspects who jumped out of a parked SUV and opened fire on the teens as they ran away from an athletic field at Roxborough High School. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, from a Havertown suburb, was killed and three other teens were rushed to a hospital. One was treated on the spot.

Police said the gunmen appeared to be minors, and they were also looking for a sixth person who remained in the vehicle. They said one of the gunmen chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, punched him in the leg and arm, and tried to shoot while standing over the victim, but the gun jammed or ran out of bullets.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets. The teens who were taken to hospital were all in stable condition after the shooting.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, had signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational areas, including parks, basketball courts and swimming pools. A judge has barred the city from enforcing that injunction, siding with a legal challenge, citing state law that prohibits any city or county from enacting gun control measures.

