Teen Snapchat hacker who threatened to send nude photos of women and girl, 17, to extort cash jailed

An “insensitive” teen who used nude photos and videos to blackmail the friends of women and girls as young as 17 after hacking their Snapchat accounts has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Jasin Bushi (18) has “completely violated the privacy of the victims” by hacking into the accounts of at least seven women and girls aged 17 to 35 between December 2020 and February last year and changing their passwords to lock them out.

Bushi, of Aldenham Street, Camden posed as the victims and sent messages to their friends asking for around £200 or £300 in rent so they wouldn’t be evicted from their home.

When some of the targets realized something wasn’t right and the hacker called out, Bushi, who was 17 at the time, threatened to send nude photos of the victim he posed to all their contacts unless they deposited money into his PayPal account. .

Jasin Bushi (pictured), 18, from Camden, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges of blackmail and fraud by false representation at Wood Green Crown Court

The court heard that Bushi, who was 17 at the time, hacked seven women’s Snapchat accounts between December 2020 and February 2021, impersonating the victim and messaging their friends. Pictured: An example of his posts

Intimate photos and videos of victims have been made public on numerous occasions and seen by the victims’ families, friends and colleagues.

Bushi denied having actually posted them, which was accepted by the judge.

The Met’s Cyber ​​Crime Unit police first became involved in May 2021.

Detectives found fake PayPal accounts with fictitious personal details and email accounts linked to the victims’ names.

They linked Bushi to the fake accounts through two mobile numbers he used.

When officers searched his home address in Camden, north London, they found on his phone some of the victims’ compromised personal bank details, emails and passwords, and a note that read, “Hey, I’m having trouble with my rent.

“I’m literally short and I’ll probably get kicked out if I can’t pay. I’ll pay back on Monday.’

One victim, whose friends, family and colleagues saw the messages, said she suffered several negative psychological effects since the hacking.

She said she felt humiliation and shame facing her family, socially withdrawn from work and thinks her staff has lost respect for her.

She added: “Snapchat was a social media platform where I had fond memories of my child’s photos and videos for years, and I now feel nauseous using the app.

“I had a friend who, assuming she was helping me, lost a significant amount of money from this incident and I feel a great debt to her.

“I was lucky that I wasn’t physically injured by this incident, but the long-lasting psychological effects affect me every day, and I think this will probably be the case for a long time to come.”

Another victim found that intimate private photos of her were posted on Snapchat while she was at work after her co-workers informed her.

She said: “I felt ashamed, I immediately left the office in tears and had a few days off because I felt like I couldn’t face the people who had seen those private images.

“The feeling that still haunts me now, when I first saw those photos on my public story, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Bushi pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court to unauthorized access to a computer to facilitate the commission of a criminal offence, fraud by misrepresentation, possession of items used in fraud and three counts of blackmail.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of disclosing private sexual photos or videos with intent to cause harm, but those charges were left on file.

Detective Constable Ed Sehmer, investigative officer for the Met’s Cyber ​​Crime Unit, said: “Bushi has completely invaded the victims’ privacy in an effort to make a quick buck.

When his deception failed, he resorted to blackmail. He is extremely cruel, insensitive and it was absolutely devastating to the victims who made their intimate photos public.

“I want to thank the victims for their courageous assistance in our investigation and I hope Bushi’s conviction offers them some comfort.

“This kind of crime is often underreported because victims are often ashamed or embarrassed. There is nothing to be ashamed of.

“I urge everyone to come forward and report this to the police if this has happened to you. We will fully support you and treat you with sensitivity and dignity.’

He added: ‘To avoid compromises with social media accounts, I recommend everyone to use two-factor authentication and not to reuse passwords for different social media accounts.

“Good password hygiene involves changing passwords regularly, making them long, alphanumeric, and containing upper and lower case letters with special characters.”

Hearing that Bushi was not deterred by the friends’ concerns about the legitimacy of his requests, the court promptly admitted that he was not the victim, but stated that if money is not sent to the requested PayPal account, he will provide nude photos of the victim to all their contacts. Pictured: Wood Green Crown Court (file image)

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, told MailOnline: “This alarming case highlights the many ways women and girls can be targeted online and is becoming more common.

“Women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed and abused online, and the threat of image-based sexual abuse has a much greater impact on women and girls, because of the unequal standards and expectations society places on us.

Offenders may use technology to perpetrate abuse, such as stalking and domestic violence, but online spaces are also creating a context for new ways to harass and abuse women, including through non-consensual sharing of intimate images, doxxing, cyberflashing, nudification apps and other damage.

“We call on technology companies to adhere to a code of conduct on violence against women and girls so that they can be held accountable for facilitating abuse that ultimately benefits them.

“The government has the opportunity to do this in the Online Safety Bill, but has so far failed to address online violence against women and girls in a comprehensive manner, which would make the internet a safer place for women and girls.”

A Snapchat spokesperson said in a statement to MailOnline: “Our hearts go out to the victims of these crimes. Using Snapchat to blackmail someone, send nude photos or sexually explicit content is against our rules – no matter how old they are.

“If we become aware of sexual content involving minors, we will immediately remove it and report it to the authorities, whether identified through our detection technology or reported to us through our in-app reporting.”

They also added that Snapchat is “made to be private” and “safe for younger users,” as account holders must accept a friend request before they can exchange messages or send photos.

“We’ve also taken steps to help protect against hacking and encourage people to set up two-factor authentication to keep their accounts safe,” the spokesperson said.