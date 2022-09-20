Teen shot dead by driver after he accidentally got into the wrong car- but shooter is NOT arrested
A student was shot and killed by a driver after he accidentally got into the wrong car after spending his 19th birthday with friends.
Carson Senfield, of Buffalo, New York, was shot dead at 1 a.m. Saturday when he accidentally got into the stranger’s vehicle – but the gunman was not arrested for the fatal accident.
The University of Tampa sophomore, who did not know the driver, was shot in the upper body after hanging out with his friends all evening.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene in Tampa, Florida, and the driver is cooperating with police.
He’d just gotten out of an Uber that was taking him near his home on West Arch Street when he then tried to get into another car.
The driver in that car said he feared for his life when he shot Seinfeld, according to investigators.
The scene near West Arch Street in Tampa, Florida, where the boy was shot and killed when he got into a stranger’s vehicle
Tampa police said the driver was not arrested – and it is now up to the prosecution to decide whether the gunman was justified in his actions or not.
Florida’s “hold your stand” law allows people to use deadly force to defend themselves if they believe they are in immediate danger. Unlike the laws of other states, you are not required to attempt to run away before using the deadly force.
Carson’s heartbroken father Darren Senfield told WGRZ: “For us, the details will play out. We don’t have our son, we mourn, we are devastated, we are devastated.
“It was a senseless tragedy that we are still trying to sort out, but at this point it doesn’t really matter, we don’t have our Carson with us.
“We spoke to him two days before he celebrated his birthday with friends on Friday night.
“He enjoyed his people, whether they were in West New York or his people in Tampa. He was such a generator of great vibes.”
A friend of Carson’s, Jacob Skintges, paid tribute to the “brightest light in the room.”
He said, ‘From the moment I met the child, the brightest light in the room. I mean, Carson can make anyone laugh at any time.
“I just want everyone to remember him that way, because that’s how he was.”
After the tragic loss, a GoFundMe has been set up, but his father said the money will be used to set up a scholarship in his son’s name.
He added, “We’ll send that (money) to a scholarship at a later date to make sure that kids like Carson, kids who have that love for people, get the chance to go to college.”
The University of Tampa said in a statement: “The UT administration is deeply saddened to report that a UT student was murdered early this morning near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this incident.
“The university values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss.”
David Lillec, the superintendent of the Orchard Park School District where he graduated in 2021, said: “I am deeply saddened to inform you that the Orchard Park community suffered a tragic loss when Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, passed away today.
“Given Carson’s wide circle of friends and the fact that Carson’s two siblings attend OPHS, the Orchard Park School District recognizes that his passing has a far-reaching impact.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Senfield family at this difficult time. Carson was a light in this world and will forever remain a Quaker.’
Florida’s ‘Stand Your Land’ Law – What Does It Mean?
In Florida, you may use deadly force to defend yourself if you believe you are in danger of being killed or seriously injured by another person.
But unlike the laws of other states, you don’t have to try to run away before using the deadly force.
People can use “stand your ground” if they think there is a real reason they are about to become the victim of a serious crime.
But the statue states that it cannot be used to defend anyone engaged in criminal activity.
People also cannot invoke the law if they use lethal force against a law enforcement officer who is performing his duties.
And you can only use “stand your ground” if the person is in a place where they are legally allowed to be – so someone can’t use the law while breaking into someone’s house, for example.
According to Florida Statues Chapter 776: “A person is entitled to use or threaten to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that the use or threat of such force is necessary to cause imminent death or serious bodily harm.” to prevent himself or another person or to prevent the threat of committing a violent crime.
“A person who uses or threatens to use deadly force in accordance with this paragraph shall have no obligation to withdraw and has the right to stand if the person who uses or threatens to use the deadly force is not involved in a criminal offense activity and is in a place where he or she is entitled.’