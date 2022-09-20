Teen shot dead by driver after he accidentally got into the wrong car- but shooter is NOT arrested

A student was shot and killed by a driver after he accidentally got into the wrong car after spending his 19th birthday with friends.

Carson Senfield, of Buffalo, New York, was shot dead at 1 a.m. Saturday when he accidentally got into the stranger’s vehicle – but the gunman was not arrested for the fatal accident.

The University of Tampa sophomore, who did not know the driver, was shot in the upper body after hanging out with his friends all evening.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene in Tampa, Florida, and the driver is cooperating with police.

He’d just gotten out of an Uber that was taking him near his home on West Arch Street when he then tried to get into another car.

The driver in that car said he feared for his life when he shot Seinfeld, according to investigators.

Tampa police said the driver was not arrested – and it is now up to the prosecution to decide whether the gunman was justified in his actions or not.

Florida’s “hold your stand” law allows people to use deadly force to defend themselves if they believe they are in immediate danger. Unlike the laws of other states, you are not required to attempt to run away before using the deadly force.

Carson’s heartbroken father Darren Senfield told WGRZ: “For us, the details will play out. We don’t have our son, we mourn, we are devastated, we are devastated.

“It was a senseless tragedy that we are still trying to sort out, but at this point it doesn’t really matter, we don’t have our Carson with us.

“We spoke to him two days before he celebrated his birthday with friends on Friday night.

“He enjoyed his people, whether they were in West New York or his people in Tampa. He was such a generator of great vibes.”

A friend of Carson’s, Jacob Skintges, paid tribute to the “brightest light in the room.”

He said, ‘From the moment I met the child, the brightest light in the room. I mean, Carson can make anyone laugh at any time.

“I just want everyone to remember him that way, because that’s how he was.”

After the tragic loss, a GoFundMe has been set up, but his father said the money will be used to set up a scholarship in his son’s name.

He added, “We’ll send that (money) to a scholarship at a later date to make sure that kids like Carson, kids who have that love for people, get the chance to go to college.”

The University of Tampa said in a statement: “The UT administration is deeply saddened to report that a UT student was murdered early this morning near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this incident.

“The university values ​​all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss.”

David Lillec, the superintendent of the Orchard Park School District where he graduated in 2021, said: “I am deeply saddened to inform you that the Orchard Park community suffered a tragic loss when Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, passed away today.

“Given Carson’s wide circle of friends and the fact that Carson’s two siblings attend OPHS, the Orchard Park School District recognizes that his passing has a far-reaching impact.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Senfield family at this difficult time. Carson was a light in this world and will forever remain a Quaker.’