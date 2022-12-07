Teen rapist argues difference between ‘stop, it hurts’ and ‘no’

The boy was found guilty last May of six counts of sexual intercourse without consent, including three counts of penile penetration and one count of choking without permission in an attack that the Children’s Court magistrate described as “rape and humiliation”.

The detail she was able to recall about the night of the attack belied the claim that she was drunk, while the inconsistencies in her version of events “show her ability to be conniving and fabricate a story,” defense attorney Antony Bellanto told the court. KC. .

Lawyers for a teenager fighting his conviction for raping a schoolmate said the girl made the accusation because she felt foolish for sleeping with someone she knew she didn’t like, arguing there was a difference between saying “enough, hurts” and “no”. .

He appealed the decision in the Parramatta District Court on Wednesday, arguing that the sex had been consensual. If the conviction is confirmed, the Director of the Public Ministry will appeal the sentence, alleging that it is manifestly inadequate.

In late 2019, the two 16-year-old students from the same secondary school in the greater Sydney area were at a party. The girl was known to dislike the boy, but she was friendly to him that night and she comforted him about the breakup of her relationship, the court heard.

In the early hours of the morning, when they were both intoxicated with alcohol and MDMA, she consented to kiss and touch each other. But then she put on her underwear and pushed him with her feet. When he insisted on sex, she told him several times, “stop, it hurts.”

When the sun came up, he tried to have sex with her again. She “says that he responded with a blanket and of course not,” Bellanto said. “That’s when she got up and left. And we would say that there is a relevant distinction between ‘stop, it hurts’ and ‘no'”.

“Was it because she didn’t want sexual interaction per se, or was it because it hurt? Would she have taken the same approach if she hadn’t been hurt? I only make that distinction because of the way she reacted the next morning. Why didn’t she take the same approach last night?