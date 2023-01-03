Teen pilot, 18, makes emergency landing on two-lane highway after small plane’s engine lost power

No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 10 a.m. Monday

An 18-year-old was on a small plane with his grandmother and two cousins ​​when an engine failure forced him to land on a two-lane highway.

Brock Peters, who had only had his pilot’s license for four months, was flying over San Bernardino with his family for breakfast on Monday when he was forced to make the tense emergency landing on El Cajon Boulevard.

At an altitude of about 5,000 feet, the Piper PA-28 he was piloting lost power, forcing him to concentrate on bringing down the plane on historic Route 66, despite his grandmother’s distracting cries in the back of the cockpit.

‘I can hear my grandma crying in the back’ he told CBLA. “I’m like, ‘I need to tune her in, focus on what I need to do and land this plane safely and make sure everyone’s okay.'”

No one was injured during the landing happened shortly before 10 a.m. on January 2 when Peters flew from Apple Valley Airport to Riverside Airport.

Peters (right) flew Monday morning with his grandmother, Martha Quiroga (left) and two cousins

“We come through the pass and I hear a bang and then I lose all my engine power,” said Peters. He couldn’t get the engine running and started looking for a place to land.

“From the air, the field right in front of me looks flat,” he said. “But once you’re lower, it’s trees, rocks, everything—I’m just going to tear up the plane.”

He then decided his best option was to land on the road, but that would require guiding the plane under power lines.

Even though the road only had two lanes, he told DailyMail.com he wasn’t too worried about the traffic.

“I had a car in front of me going the same way but they were 45 yards ahead of me so not a factor and one car came towards me but they stopped and I landed,” he said.

He explained how his grandmother, Martha Quiroga, was left in distress after landing and kept crying.

After landing, Peters was unable to use his radio, so he had to call his mother to let her know what had happened. His Piper is pictured on the side of the road

Peters, who is a student at Victor Valley Community College and is waiting to begin his Mormon mission, said his faith helped him cope with the stressful situation.

“I knew I was going to land it,” he said. ‘I knew I would go. But not to hit anything there that is God’s intervention.’

Unable to use his radio in Cajon Pass, he had to call his mother to let her know what had happened. She arrived with his father soon after, and the California Highway Patrol was also there to assist.

Peters (right) explained that his grandmother (left) remained upset for a while after they landed safely

Peter’s flight instructor David Andrews praised him for a graceful landing

Peter’s flight instructor posted a message on Instagram congratulating his student on the heroic landing.

“My student is a great pilot!” wrote David Andrews. “He handled that emergency landing with composure and got everyone home safely.”

“PS next time you plan to land on Route 66, don’t forget to invite me,” he joked.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have both announced they will investigate the incident.