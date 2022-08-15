Teen Mom stars join forces for new Teen Mom: The Next Chapter series

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Veterans of the Teen Mom franchise return to small screens for an all-star installment of their hit series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Cast of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 team up to chronicle the next step in their lives in the new MTV series, which premieres September 6.

Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Jade Cline and Maci Bookout are the stars returning to small screens.

Back for more! Veterans of the Teen Mom franchise return to MTV for an all-star episode of their hit series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

A new trailer for the series shows the highs and lows of their lives.

Whether bonding with their children and partners or struggling with the hardships of their lives, fans seem to know everything.

The trailer also teases a surprisingly familiar face who appears – Jenelle Evans, who was previously fired from the show.

She is seen making a brief appearance at a party, which appears to be causing a stir.

Highs and Lows: The New Show Promises to Showcase the Highs and Lows of Parenting

All glamour! The ladies dress in pink for a fun bash that appears to be the bash Jenelle Evans appears at

Aww: Maci Bookout is one of the veterans returning to the show

While there were a lot of smiles seen in the trailer, going off-camera wasn’t easy for everyone.

Last month, it was reported that Amber had lost custody of her four-year-old son James after a three-year lawsuit with her ex and the boy’s father, Andrew Glennon.

An Indianapolis judge granted the 32-year-old Teen Mom OG star sole legal and primary physical custody of their child, according to a report from The sun.

Look who’s here! Jenelle Evans appears on the show

Back for more: Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout are the stars returning to small screens

Hurrah! The girls join forces while enjoying a light-hearted moment

In addition, the judge approved 38-year-old Glennon’s request to move with James from Amber’s home state of Indiana to his parental home in California.

According to the outlet, the judge ordered Glennon to “seek and consider the mother’s opinion before making important decisions regarding the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.”

Portwood and Glennon were both ordered to undergo a monthly drug screening for the next six months, with the television personality also being ordered to “engage in individual counseling with the counselor of her choice and follow all of the counselor’s recommendations.”

However, the judge approved a new custody arrangement that will allow Portwood to spend the night with James for the first time since 2019.

The new arrangement will be rolled out in incremental phases and will begin with three days a month visitation for Amber, alternating between California and Indiana.

The former couple’s custody battle began in July 2019 when Portwood was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she was charged with assaulting Glennon while holding James.

In October 2019, Portwood pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was sentenced to 906 days of probation and ordered to attend parenting classes for 26 weeks.

Difficult time: Last month it was reported that Amber had lost custody of her four-year-old son James after a three-year lawsuit with her ex and the boy’s father, Andrew Glennon