Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd marries Zach Davis surrounded by close friends and family

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, 29, and Zach Davis, 31, announced on Thursday that they were married, surrounded by family and close friends.

Cheyenne shared a note she received from Zach before the wedding ceremony on her Instagram, “Here’s a lifetime together. I love you so much and can’t wait to see you later.’

Cheyenne and Zach’s relationship has been partially aired on MTV, with the couple splitting for some time before reconciling and getting engaged at their intimate baby shower in April 2021.

Hitched: Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, 29, and Zach Davis, 31, announced Thursday they were married, surrounded by family and close friends

Ceremony: Cheyenne shared a note she received from Zach before the wedding ceremony on her Instagram, “Here’s a lifetime together. I love you so much and can’t wait to see you later’

The reality star and her new husband welcomed their first child together, Ace, in May last year.

The bride told E! News, ‘We really want the wedding to reflect our relationship and who we are in our family. Everything is done in house. Everything is done by our family and our parents. A tease would be Zach’s father marrying us.”

Cheyenne had her first child, four-year-old daughter Ryder, with her ex Cory Wharton.

Family: The bride told E! News, ‘We really want the wedding to reflect our relationship and who we are in our family. Everything is done in house. Everything is done by our family and our parents. A plague would be Zach’s father marrying us”

She found fame and met Real World star Cory while filming The Challenge: Rivals III, which aired on MTV in 2016. The couple had a brief fling that resulted in Cheyenne’s pregnancy, but she kept the news a secret until Ryder was about six months old.

Cory and Chey’s strong co-parenting relationship has been a main Teen Mom OG storyline since Floyd joined the show in 2018.

On January 3, Davis was arrested as the couple went through customs at Los Angeles International Airport after returning from vacation in Mexico.

Growing Family: Floyd and Davis Share Her Youngest Son, Ace, Born May 27, 2021

Mixed family: She shares older daughter Ryder (R) with ex Cory Wharton, who played with her on Teen Mom OG

Davis is alleged to have violated his probation in cases of theft and drink-driving and was taken into custody, according to TMZ.

His arrest appears to have been short-lived as police said he was arrested and released shortly after.

Neither Floyd nor Davis have commented on the arrest and have continued to post family photos of themselves and their children without mentioning the legal issues that followed.