Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood loses custody of her four-year-old son James

Amber Portwood has lost custody of her four-year-old son James as her bitter three-year lawsuit with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon comes to an end.

An Indianapolis judge granted the 32-year-old Teen Mom OG star sole legal and primary physical custody of their child, according to a report from The sun on Wednesday.

In addition, the judge approved the 38-year-old videographer’s request to move with James from Amber’s home state of Indiana to Glennon’s childhood home in California.

According to the outlet, the judge ordered Glennon to “seek and consider the mother’s opinion before making important decisions regarding the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.”

Portwood and Glennon were both ordered to undergo a monthly drug screening for the next six months, with the television personality also being ordered to “engage in individual counseling with the counselor of her choice and follow all of the counselor’s recommendations.”

However, the judge approved a new custody arrangement that will allow Portwood to spend the night with James for the first time since 2019.

The new arrangement will be rolled out in incremental phases and will begin with three days a month visit for Amber, alternating between California and Indiana.

The former couple’s custody battle began in July 2019 when Portwood was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she was charged with assaulting Glennon while holding James.

In October 2019, Portwood pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was sentenced to 906 days of probation and ordered to attend parenting classes for 26 weeks.

The 16 and pregnant alum and Glennon began dating in 2017 and welcomed James in May 2018.

Amber is also mother to 13-year-old daughter Leah Leann, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley, 35.

Portwood has a long history of legal trouble, including convictions for inflicting domestic violence on Shirley and drug possession.

After the news of the custody decision became known on Wednesday, the Marriage Boot Camp star took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts.

According to Page sixAmber, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, denounced the court’s decision, saying her mental illness was “used against” her.

She vowed to “stay positive” and “fight this,” while telling her fans that she was working to improve herself and not be punished for past mistakes.