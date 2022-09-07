Teen girl accused of attacking pregnant mother in Smallman Place, Ashfield, was on bail

A teenager charged with brutally assaulting a five-month pregnant mother was released on bail just two days before the alleged attack.

Sick CCTV footage captured a teenage girl grabbing the mother by the hair from behind and dragging her down an alleyway in Smallman Place, Perth, on Monday, pushing the twins into a pram.

A 15-year-old girl has since been charged with the alleged robbery that saw hardened police officers ‘lost for words’.

A close relative of the accused teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, revealed that the girl from a “disadvantaged background” was released on bail from Banksia Hill juvenile detention center on Saturday.

The relative told the Western Australian the 15-year-old was “desperate for money” and that she had given her and another girl cash to go to the store hours before the alleged attack.

“I don’t even know what to say, it’s just too hard to even think about it. I even cried watching that video,” she said.

“It shocked me. It’s terrible to see something like that happen.’

Images from WA police showed the scooter outside the house

The horrifying vision shows a girl cruelly pulling the mother to the ground as she struggles to hold on to her pram.

When the mother, 37, falls, her stroller tips over, sending the legs of her two toddlers into the air as they scream and cry.

She is then dragged further back into the street by the teenager in what police say was an attempt to steal the woman’s handbag.

Police told the mother to see a doctor as soon as possible as she was more than halfway through her pregnancy and fell on her stomach.

Minutes before the 12:40 p.m. attack, CCTV footage showed a teenager riding a scooter with another teenage girl.

Both girls were arrested later that day from a residence where the second girl’s scooter was parked in the driveway.

Footage shows a teenager trying to steal 37-year-old mother’s handbag during a vicious attack in daylight

Shocked commentators flooded social media with shock and horror over the incident, which took place in broad daylight in suburban Perth

Police footage shows the girls crying and swearing while other members of the household scream in the background.

Only the 15-year-old girl was charged in connection with the attack, with police noting that the other teen had only been arrested as part of an early investigation.

The images released by WA police sparked a wave of outrage on social media with many shocked by the violence and others concerned for the well-being of the mother and children.

“I hope they’re all right… thank goodness the mother fastened the kids in the pram… they would have been so scared,” said one person.

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl (pictured) shortly after the alleged attack and charged her with theft

Footage shows a teenager approaching the mother from behind and pulling her hair down an alleyway

“That poor mother and her toddlers must be traumatized, I hope they are all right, including the unborn baby. It’s absolutely shocking,” said another.

The girl was charged with one count of theft and will appear before the Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 13.

Investigators released CCTV footage of the attack to help understand what happened and asked anyone with relevant information to contact police.

Neighbors told The Western Australian they were disgusted by the brutal daylight attack, and some of the other local mothers were now too afraid to leave their homes.

“How can someone of that age have the nerve to do that… an adult with a pram, it’s disgusting,” said a neighbor.

“I’ve never seen or heard of that level of violence here.”

Another added: ‘I’m a mother of a boy and I walk down the same street, I don’t want to walk there anymore.’