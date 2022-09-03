Teen girl, 18, is ‘indecently assaulted’ by taxi driver in Perth

<!–

A taxi driver has been charged with allegedly assaulting a teenager in Perth.

Police allege that the 18-year-old woman was assaulted after getting into the passenger seat of a taxi at 6am on August 28.

“It is alleged that the taxi driver indecently assaulted her during the drive,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man from Dianella has been charged with one count of unlawful and indecent assault.

He is scheduled to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 16.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.