Teen from Victoria diagnosed with meningococcal after attending Schoolies in Maroochydore Queensland

Urgent meningococcal warning issued to Schoolies attendees after teen diagnosed with deadly disease amid wild celebrations

Health authorities issued an urgent warning after a teenager was diagnosed with meningococcal disease while attending Schoolies celebrations in Queensland.

The 18-year-old from Victoria attended the end of the school year festivities in the Sunshine Coast town of Maroochydore last week.

Anyone who attended venues in the area between November 26 and December 2 has been urged to be alert for symptoms.

Symptoms include the onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, joint pain, a rash of purplish-red spots or bruises, an aversion to bright lights, nausea, and vomiting.

Young people between the ages of 15 and 25 are at the highest risk of contracting the disease, which can affect all age groups.

School leavers who held Schoolies in Queensland (pictured) are urged to be vigilant for symptoms of meningococcal disease

MENINGOCOCCAL SYMPTOMS sudden onset of fever

headache

neck stiffness

joint pain

a rash of purple-red spots or bruises

aversion to bright lights

nausea and vomiting In young children: irritability

difficulty waking up

high pitched cry

refusal to eat Font: Health New South Wales

“People who suspect symptoms of this disease should seek medical attention immediately; early treatment for meningococcus saves lives,” Victoria’s deputy director of health Deborah Friedman said.

“Close contact between young people at events like Schoolies may have put them at a higher risk of contracting this infection,”

Victoria has reported 14 cases of meningococcus so far in 2022.

It follows the tragic death of 18-year-old NSW south coast teenager Ally Behan, a week after the school leaver attended the Spilled Milk music festival in Canberra.

She was rushed to hospital days later before life support was switched off on Sunday.

Ally was the third person to die of meningococcus and the 29th case in New South Wales this year.

Meningococcal disease is a rare but serious and sometimes fatal infection.

It does not spread easily.

Meningococcal disease can occur year-round, with increases typically seen in late winter and early spring.