Teen fisherman praised for saving a shark on Quinns Beach, Perth

Spectators cheered and applauded the group as the shark swam safely away

A group of young fishermen have been applauded for their bravery after a teenager reeled in a shark from a popular beach.

Witnesses filmed as the four teens struggled to drag the monster predator back to the ocean on Quinns Beach, north Perth, as the sun set on Wednesday.

The boys grabbed hold of the shark’s dorsal fin as the waves pushed the animal to shore.

Footage from the incident shows the distressed creature opening and closing its mouth as beachgoers work frantically to rescue it.

Four teens applauded for rescuing a shark they accidentally chased off a popular beach (pictured, the group pulls the shark into the water)

Finally, they managed to get the shark into deep enough water to swim out.

A crowd of spectators can be heard cheering as the animal returns to the water.

A similar incident was also recorded near Quinns Beach in 2019 when a shark washed ashore.

Rottnest Island’s The Basin Beach and Fremantle’s Port Beach were also closed on Wednesday after a shark was spotted near their shores.