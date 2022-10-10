'Teen' exposed to sex acts on Omegle: Todd Sampson TV show Mirror Mirror

An actress who posed as a 14-year-old girl for a TV documentary was subjected to live-streamed sex acts and demands within minutes of being on a chat website popular with children and teenagers.

In a sequence bound to horrify parents, one act was so explicit it made documentarian Todd Sampson recoil in horror.

‘Oh God! Oh God! It’s disgusting!’ he exclaimed, trying to shield his eyes from what the other user was doing.

Sampson, 52, said he could not only show the action on his documentary Mirror, Mirror, he even refused to describe it because it was so confronting.

The shocking incident took place on chat website Omegle, which boasts that it lets you ‘talk to strangers’ by randomly linking users’ webcam feeds.

Omegle, Sampson discovered, is well-known among children and teenagers, attracting millions of users around the globe every week, despite the fact that he had never heard of it.

An actress who posed as a 14-year-old girl (pictured) for a TV documentary was subjected to live-streamed sex acts and demands within minutes of being on a website popular with children.

As an experiment, conducted under the supervision of former WA police officer and child cyber safety expert Paul Litherland, Sampson recruited 19-year-old actress ‘Ella’ to play a 14-year-old while on the platform.

Ellas was the face that appeared on the webcam feed, but only Sampson and Litherland could see the other user and write messages.

When ‘Ella’ logged on, a bearded man instantly appeared as her first ‘stranger’ connection.

He made lewd licking motions with his tongue and asked Ella to ‘show her feet’.

When Sampson replied as ‘Ella’ and said she had shoes on the man cut off.

Sampson then connected with another man who demanded a ‘breast show’.

When Sampson replied “you first”, the man lifted his shirt to show a nipple.

Documentarian Todd Sampson was left disgusted after staging the experiment

Sampson was also shocked to discover his teenage girls had been using Omegle ‘for years’

What is Omegle? The site was launched in the US in 2009 by 18-year-old protégé Leif K-brooks and attracts millions of users around the globe by the beginning of the week. The free website allows users to video chat anonymously with fake names in spy mode. Omegle allows you to chat with random strangers from all over the world, which became extremely popular during the Covid lockdowns with many people stuck at home. Although still popular today, many have criticized the platform for its potential to put young people at risk, where they could be exposed to nudity or abuse.

‘How old are you?’ Sampson wrote.

’24’ was the answer.

“I’m 14,” Sampson wrote.

The man resumed, demanding that Ella lift up her shirt.

“Mom is downstairs,” Sampson wrote.

‘Sorry, I won’t show – too scared.’

Almost immediately after, the man showed the sexual act that caused Sampson to fall over.

‘Oh Jesus!’ exclaimed Sampson. “It’s scarring.”

The man kept badgering Ella to reveal himself and Sampson hung up saying he ‘felt sick’.

Sir. Litherland said such interactions were typical of Omegle.

“As a copper, you want to reach down the screen and grab this guy and say ‘Look, does your wife know you’re doing this?'” he said.

‘Do your kids know you’re doing this? It’s a 14-year-old girl’.

“Now you imagine a 10-year-old kid or a 12-year-old kid who stumbled upon that place and that’s what they say.”

Sampson tried another connection and three young girls appear on the screen.

Alarmed, Sampson asks what they are doing on the site.

The girls say they are bored and the one who appears to be the oldest points to the youngest: ‘She wanted to see some scary penises too’.

New Series: Todd Sampson (pictured) is back with a new project, titled Love + Hate. The upcoming documentary will delve into how the internet has polarized society

Sampson got a shock when he went home and warned his own two teenage girls about Omegle and told them not to continue it.

He said his daughters looked at the ground until one of them admitted: ‘Dad, we’ve been in that place for years. Everyone is on it at school.’

“I’m not proud of it, but now I know and I can talk to them about it,” Sampson said.

Sir. Litherland said Omegle and the danger it posed to vulnerable children was the reason he left the WA police force because there were so many vulnerable children being subjected to predatory behavior online.

“It’s one of the hardest things to deal with as a father and an educator because you can’t help them,” he said.

Sampson, a former advertising executive who gained fame as a regular panelist on the ABC show The Gruen Transfer, said the two-part Mirror, Mirror documentary shows how the internet is ‘changing our children, our attitudes and our minds’.

The theme of the first episode was ‘love’, while the second part, which Sampson says will be even more ‘full-on’, is based on ‘hate’.