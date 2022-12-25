Teen charged with murder after 20-year-old woman dies days before Christmas

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a young woman who died just three days before Christmas – as her family say they are in “utter disbelief.”

Courtney Boorne, 20, was found by police in critical condition at an address in Quarry Green, Northwood, around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

She was then rushed to hospital but later died. An autopsy is performed to determine her cause of death.

Liam Cain, 19, was arrested after her death and is now charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday.

A police scientific support vehicle on the scene in Liverpool on Christmas Eve as police continue to investigate the death

After Ms Boorne’s death, Detective Laura Lamping said: ‘Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victim’s family.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and our agents are working to determine exactly what happened.

“While we have already made an arrest, our investigations in the area continue and we are appealing to anyone with any information regarding this tragic incident to come forward and speak to our officers.

“If you were at Quarry Green around 4:40 this afternoon and saw or heard anything suspicious, please get in touch. Any information you have may be vital to our investigation.”

On a GoFundMe page, Ms. Boorne’s family said they are still trying to come to terms with her death.

They said: ‘We are in disbelief last night we got the worst news about the murder and are still trying to come to terms with what happened and as it is Christmas Eve it has been very difficult for all the family and would we donate every penny you can.”