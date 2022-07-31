WhatsNew2Day
Teen catches fire falls 10m after he was allegedly climbing railway structures Queensland

Australia
By Jacky

Teen catches FIRE and falls 10 meters in horrific incident after allegedly climbing over railway

  • Teen electrocuted and fell 10 meters after climbing rail infrastructure
  • Boy suffered a series of injuries, including burns after catching fire
  • He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in serious condition

By Sam McPhee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A teenager has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being electrocuted and falling up to 33 feet (10 meters) at a regional Queensland railway station.

Emergency services were called to Nambour station on the Sunshine Coast just after 11am on Sunday morning after reports of a horrific accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the teenager was climbing the railway station infrastructure when he was electrocuted.

A teenager was climbing railway infrastructure when he was electrocuted and caught fire 10 meters to the ground

The boy fell between 5 and 10 meters, with witnesses saying he fell to the ground on fire.

He suffered a series of injuries, including burns to his lower body.

He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

