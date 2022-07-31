Teen catches fire falls 10m after he was allegedly climbing railway structures Queensland
A teenager has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being electrocuted and falling up to 33 feet (10 meters) at a regional Queensland railway station.
Emergency services were called to Nambour station on the Sunshine Coast just after 11am on Sunday morning after reports of a horrific accident.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the teenager was climbing the railway station infrastructure when he was electrocuted.
The boy fell between 5 and 10 meters, with witnesses saying he fell to the ground on fire.
He suffered a series of injuries, including burns to his lower body.
He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he is in serious condition.
