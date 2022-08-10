WhatsNew2Day
Teen boy arrested at Melbourne Airport and charged with alleged MURDER of 16-year-old boy

Australia
By Jacky

Teen arrested at Melbourne Airport and charged with alleged MURDER of 16-year-old boy

  • Eighth person charged with murder of Melbourne teen
  • Declan Cutler, 16, was fatally assaulted and stabbed in Reservoir on March 13

By Kaitlyn Offer to Australian Associated Press

Published: 05:02, 10 August 2022 | Updated: 05:18, 10 August 2022

A 17-year-old is the eighth person charged with murder in the death of a teenager in Melbourne in March.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested the boy at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday morning and charged him with murder.

The teen appeared briefly in a children’s court just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, where he was formally charged with murder.

Declan Cutler, 16, was fatally assaulted and stabbed on March 13 on a residential street in Reservoir, 12km north of Melbourne’s CBD.

On March 13 at the Reservoir, 16-year-old Declan Cutler (pictured) was fatally stabbed

Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Street just before 2.30am after reports of someone being attacked.

Declan was treated by paramedics and police, but died at the scene.

The 16-year-old’s death has been described by police as “one of the most vicious and brutal attacks” officers have seen.

More to come.

