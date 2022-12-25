Teen accused of scamming fake parking tickets left on cars in Santa Cruz

A 19-year-old man is suspected of leaving fake parking tickets on cars in Santa Cruz, with a QR code leading them to a website to pay, police said.

The Santa Cruz Police Department received reports that the fraudulent citations were left on cars parked on the beach Wednesday evening. While investigating the scam the next day, officers found the suspect in that area.

They searched his car and found “evidence relevant to the scam,” according to a police press release. The man, from Watsonville, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud.

It is not known how many tickets the scammer has handed out and whether anyone has deposited money on the website, police said. Detectives asked anyone who received such a card to contact them at (831) 420-5820.

If you have questions about the validity of a ticket, call the city parking office, (831) 420-6100.