Teen, 19, punched in FACE by cop appears in court

A 19-year-old woman who was punched in the face by an NYPD detective has appeared in court on charges of obstruction of justice.

Tamani Crum wore a mask, white top and gray vest when she was arraigned in Manhattan correctional court Wednesday night.

It comes as civil rights activist Al Sharpton threatened to file a civil suit against police for Tuesday’s Harlem incident.

But the Detectives’ Endowment Association declined the move, saying it wanted to file a civil suit against the suspect.

Footage shows Detective Kendo Kinsey knocking Crum to the ground after she intervened as officers attempted to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James.

The video shows the officer marching towards her and slapping her during the breathtaking exchange at 5pm on Tuesday.

The incident sparked an immediate outcry from activists and her family, who taunted the officer for putting his hand on a woman.

But the NYPD quickly shot them and defended the officer, noting that James had a gun and that her attempts to stop the arrest could have been fatal.

Detectives’ Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said: “Criminals in New York have become accustomed to their dangerous, illegal actions having no repercussions, but when you attack a New York City detective to arrest a man armed with a gun, there are effects.

“As the DEA investigates a possible civil suit on behalf of our committed member against the woman who assaulted him, we urge politicians to open their eyes and see the public safety disaster they have caused.

He also spoke to Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist, saying: “As for Al Sharpton’s insane comments, he should be concerned about the thousands of real crime victims in this town and not about the spotlight and his pockets filling.” .’

DiGiacomo added to DailyMail.com: “They (Sharpton) said they would file a civil suit. We will also try to initiate civil proceedings against the woman.’

He defended the detective’s actions, if necessary, against a woman who clearly resisted arrest: “This person (James) was in possession of a loaded, illegal firearm, and her interference in that arrest could have deterred the police officers and other innocent people.” cost. their lives because they had to divert their attention from the armed suspect to her.”

The footage showed a chaotic scene as a swarm of officers wrestled with a group of people outside an apartment building on W136 Street in Harlem.

Bystanders could be heard screaming loudly as police stopped James and a scuffle ensued between them.

A skinny woman wearing a skirt, later identified as Crum, then ran into the chaos and began talking to James.

She then got into an altercation with Officer Kinsey, who tried to push her out of the crowd by pushing his arm toward her head.

But she hit Kinsey’s arm and he responded by punching her in the face—so hard she flew off her feet and landed on her back on the pavement.

It was unclear if she had bumped her head on the pavement, but she was stunned to see her holding her face with both hands as people in the crowd screamed.

One yelled, ‘Why did you do that! She’s just a little girl!’ You’re wild, bro!’ while others swarmed around the officers.

Kinsey and another officer then calmly helped the woman to her feet, handcuffed her, and led her away wordlessly and with a blank expression on her face.

Activists and Crum’s family disapproved of the shocking video and questioned Kinsey’s actions.

Rev. Stephen Marshall said, “The question for the NYPD is when did it become a crowd control tactic to knock someone unconscious.”

Her grandmother Julia added: “He knocked her out in the cold. He’s no better than the people who beat people up in the street…

“He should never have gotten his hands on her or a woman. He’s wrong. He’s wrong. He’s wrong.’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for calm from the public until an investigation is completed.

He said, “There is a lot of madness going on. This is not just any theatrical performance.

“This is a real danger. This person was wanted for murder. This person had a loaded gun.’

James was arrested at the scene after being wanted in connection with an August 12 murder.

The NYPD told DailyMail.com that he was found with a loaded firearm and a large amount of controlled substances.

Police said Crum and Faith Harrell, 27, were also arrested on charges including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a third woman, 26, who has not been named, was subpoenaed for spitting on an officer.

An NYPD source told the Daily news: ‘That man had a loaded firearm with him. If she managed to stop the arrest, he could have pulled that gun and hurt someone.’

Another added: “A lot of people see cops wrestling and wrestling with people. But they must understand that it is also a justified action to hit someone.’

Kinsey began his service with the NYPD as a police officer in 2005. He became a detective specialist in 2021 and serves in the 32nd district.

Kinsey told the Daily Beast he was “very well informed” of the footage, but declined to comment further.

In a 2017 NYPD recruiting video, Kinsey discussed how honored he was to be in the same district where the city’s first black officer, Samuel Battle, served in 1911.

He said, “When I decided to become a police officer, I thought I wanted to be a great African-American police officer so that I could change my community.

Samuel Battle was the first black district coordinator for the 32nd district.

‘Because he was there for the people, the people loved him, he loved the people, he was there to fight for the people. Being a petty officer in Harlem, that’s what I’m here for.’

Kinsey has also served as a district coordinator in the 32nd district, a position Battle once held.

The NYPD said an investigation has been launched but declined to comment further on the video.

According to The New York PosThe NYPD hadn’t disciplined Kinsey since Wednesday.