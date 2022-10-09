Teen, 15, arrested in shooting at amusement park that hurt 3

WEST MIFFLIN, Dad. (AP) – A 15-year-old was arrested last month in a shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that injured three people, including two teenagers.

Allegheny County and West Mifflin Police said last week that the teen is charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest. .

Park officials said the late Saturday night shooting followed an altercation between two groups of teens near the Musik Express ride in the park in West Mifflin, southeast of Pittsburgh. A 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys were taken to hospitals with leg injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said last week that evidence found at the scene indicated that two guns had been fired, one of which was by the arrested teen. He himself was also hit by a bullet in the thigh and authorities are looking for a second suspect, who police chief Christopher Kearns said is “most likely” a minor.

Kennywood closed the day after the shooting and announced new security measures, including more police, increased security along fencing, limits on bag sizes and masks that cover faces and require adult chaperones at all times for all youth during the fall festival, scheduled to walk until mid-October.

Kearns said it remains unclear how the guns got into the park, and investigators are still looking at the possibility that the guns were thrown over the park fence or carried by someone jumping the fence. Officials said they are cutting down trees along the fence to improve visibility and installing new floodlights and security cameras to completely cover the fence. They also promised to increase security patrols “significantly”.

Authorities said they believe the gunfire was the result of a feud between two groups of teens that led to dozens of shootings in several communities in the Mon Valley. Victor Joseph, an assistant district police inspector, listed 55 calls for shots in Duquesne and Homestead, the communities of the rival groups.

“We all know this is a serious problem,” Joseph said. “The people who live in these communities know how serious it is. People who have lost loved ones to gun violence and incarceration know how devastating it is.”

This story has been corrected to show that the date line is West Mifflin, Pa., not Ohio.

