Teddi Mellencamp looks ultra fit as she jogs around LA in an ab-baring tank top and leggings 

Teddi Mellencamp showed off her fit physique on Tuesday afternoon while jogging through sunny Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old weight loss guru ran through the heat in a bare beige tank top and marching leggings.

The daughter of musician John Mellencamp looked strikingly sun-kissed and walked the sidewalk in a pair of black sneakers.

Her bright blonde hair was styled in a low ponytail and she was wearing a gray baseball cap.

Teddi let her natural beauty shine and kept her face makeup free.

To bolster her workout, Teddi listened to music through wired earbuds plugged into her iPhone.

Instead of putting her cell phone in a bracelet or pocket, the RHOBH alum clutched it in her hand as she ran.

Teddi runs her own weight loss program, which she describes as “accountability coaching,” called ALL IN with Teddi Mellencamp.

“ALL IN by Teddi was founded to empower all of us to be the best we can be by working together for positive change,” reads the official website.

The program offers clients one-on-one coaching to change bad eating habits and help them achieve their body/weight loss goals.

Teddi was inspired to create her program after her own experience of feeling ‘lonely, sad and angry’ after gaining 80+ pounds while undergoing IVF treatments.

“I knew I had to be held accountable because I was still vulnerable to my insecurities and the changes I wanted to make. It wasn’t until finally admitting to myself that I needed to change and having a positive outlook on my journey that things started to change,” she said in a statement on the ALL IN website.

Despite her commitment to a very healthy, active lifestyle, Teddi does her best not to perpetuate unrealistic body standards on her social media.

Recently, the mum of four shared a clip on Instagram showing how posing in specific ways can manipulate your body shape in photos and videos.

Teddi donned an aqua bikini and first showed off her ‘Instagram look’ which consisted of walking ‘extremely high’ up the sides of her bikini bottom, leaning forward, sticking only one leg forward and doing a ‘perch move’ did for the camera.

As for her ‘reality’, Teddi put her bikini bottom back in the right place and let her gorgeous natural body shape shine.

In addition to inspiring people with her tips for healthy living and body positivity, the entrepreneur is equally committed to taking care of her four children.

Recently, she and her husband Edwin Arroyaves, nine-year-old daughter Slate and son Cruz Arroyave, returned to school.

Slate is now in fourth grade and Cruz is in second grade, which Teddi proudly shared on Instagram last week.

The post featured snaps of Slate and Cruz holding up signs indicating their new grades.

For added humor, Teddi added an adorable photo of two-year-old daughter Dove holding up her own sign that read, “Another day to boss everyone around.”

Teddi and Edwin have been married since 2011 and have since welcomed three children together. She is also the mother of Edwin’s daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.