Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham turns heads in a busty plunging gingham dress

Hannah Waddingham caught the eye when she ventured out on Friday, after sharing her hopes for a third series from Ted Lasso.

The actress, 47, turned heads in a deep monochromatic dress for her appearance on American chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Featuring a partial gingham print, the sleeveless dress made Hannah stand out as she stepped into the Los Angeles studio.

She added to her look with a pair of Birkenstock sandals, while a smart black leather handbag and heavily tinted sunglasses completed her ensemble.

Hannah appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live later that day and said she still has hopes that Ted Lasso’s upcoming third season won’t be the last.

“We’re not sure,” she told guest host RuPaul after donning a steel-blue tank dress for her interview.

Referring to the show’s developer and star Jason Sudeikis, she added, “Jason always said there was a beginning, a middle, and an end to at least this story. I hope not.’

The Emmy Award-winning British actress admitted that she already gets emotional when she says goodbye to her character football team owner Rebecca Welton.

‘Even if we left it at this, Jason [Sudeikis] pointed out that we’re leaving them there for now,” she said. “And that’s how I’ll have to think about it, or else I’ll be a terrible mess.

“It’s ridiculous that I’m already getting emotional about someone who is fictional.”

With her recent second Emmy nomination for her acting on the show, RuPaul asked if he was shopping for an outfit yet.

“We just have meetings about it,” Hannah said. “It’s a huge privilege to even be in the blooming room, so I want to make sure I’m doing it right.”

Hannah also admitted that she was shocked last year when she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the role.

“When he said my name, I really thought I thought he’d come to the end of the list because I’m W,” she said.

“So I was like a meerkat. I was like a bleached meerkat.’