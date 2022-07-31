Ted Cruz shares 2000 clip of Bill Clinton defining a recession in jab at Biden over the economy

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Saturday to take a shot at President Joe Biden by sharing a clip from his Democratic predecessor Bill Clinton, in which he states that a recession is “two quarters” of the economic contraction.

The Republican legislator retweeted a video clip of Clinton sitting in the White House on December 19, 2000, with new Republican President George W. Bush.

Asked about his fears of an impending recession, Clinton replied, “Well, a recession is two quarters of negative growth in a row.”

“Bill Clinton was right,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

It comes as the Biden administration continues to deny that the US economy is in recession, despite shrinking for a second quarter in a row late last week.

President Joe Biden and his officials are pointing to statistics such as record job growth and steady levels of consumer spending to argue that the country is not yet in a recession — previously arguing that such a downturn is not inevitable.

The Clinton clip that Cruz shared further shows the former president taking an optimistic view of the Bush-led economy in a show of duality that is less well known in Washington today.

He argued that negative GDP growth after a period of significant gains is not uncommon – similar to the Biden administration’s reasoning about the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said ‘Bill Clinton was right’ when the former Democratic president defined a recession as ‘two quarters in a row’ of negative economic growth

“I think there will be things to manage and there will still be economic challenges, and you’re giving him a chance to meet them and not figure everything out in advance,” Clinton told reporters from his Republican successor. .

Biden has been criticized from both sides of the aisle for being slow to respond to Americans’ growing financial burden.

From calling inflation “passive” in the summer of 2021 to denying that there is a recession despite two quarters of negative economic growth, multiple surveys have found that American voters feel the president is disconnected from their struggle.

A recent CNN A poll found that just 30 percent of Americans agree with the way they handle the economy, and nearly 7 in 10 think the president hasn’t paid attention to the country’s worst problems.

A study by Black to the Future Action Fund and Socioanalitica Research published last week finds the economy is one of the biggest concerns for black voters, a critical bloc of support for Biden.

“There’s no doubt that we expect growth to be slower than last year, and – for the fast clip we had. But that’s consistent with a transition to stable, steady growth and lower inflation,” Biden said during a meeting with business leaders after the data was released.

The latest inflation data shows that the average cost of consumer goods rose 9.1 percent in June from the previous year. That is the strongest increase in four decades.

“There will be a lot of talk today on Wall Street and among experts about whether we are in a recession,” Biden said on Thursday.

“But if you look at our labor market – consumer spending, business investment – we also see signs of economic progress in the second quarter.”

Cruz’s tweet appeared to be a veiled jab at President Joe Biden, though he doesn’t mention him by name. Biden critics have criticized the president for continuing to deny the US is in recession

US inflation rose to 9.1 percent in June, the highest since 1981 and ahead of economists’ forecasts

Biden pointed out that Fed Chairman Powell “made it clear that he does not think the US is currently in a recession.”

Cruz, meanwhile, shared the clip after being singled out online and by Democrats for being one of the Republican senators who passed a bill that would have expanded health care coverage for military veterans exposed to toxic “burns.”

These “burning pits” to destroy equipment in Iraq and Afghanistan have resulted in US troops returning home with a range of ailments, from asthma to deadly cancers.

It had been passed by the Senate, but had to be voted on again due to a technical problem.

Republicans, including Cruz, have claimed they voted it down for “budgetary” reasons and have accused Democrats of including unrelated provisions in the bill.

“The bill Ted Cruz voted yes to had exactly the same funding provisions as the bill he voted no to. It’s exactly the same bill. None of this makes any sense,” Jon Stewart, who has advocated for veterans for decades, told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Stewart called Cruz’s explanation “a word salad he spits into his coffee cup on his way to God knows where, as Washington DC veterans sit in the sweltering heat, demanding they pass this legislation they’ve been fighting for,” for 15 years. ‘