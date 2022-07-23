Ted Cruz says Donald Trump announcing would clear list of potential GOP nominees

Texas Senator Ted Cruz thinks that if ex-President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president in 2024, it would force other hopeful GOPs to reassess their plans.

Speaking to Fox News at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa on Friday, Cruz said, “I’m sure it will sort it out significantly.”

He added: ‘We’ll see what happens. Look, the layout of the country is everyone waiting to see what Trump decides to do. Anyone who tells you it isn’t is lying to you. And he’s going to decide what time frame he wants.’

Trump remains hugely popular in the Republican party, although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is quickly emerging as a new star. Many have claimed to be fascinated to see a contest between the two men decide to run for office.

Earlier in the interview, Cruz continued to show his admiration for Trump, saying that the twice-accused ex-president would “do whatever he wants” by 2024.” He continued: ‘[Trump] will remain an “incredibly important leader in the United States.”

Senator Ted Cruz, pictured during his interview with Fox News on Friday, said Donald Trum will ‘do whatever he wants’ in 2024

Trump is pictured Friday night in Arizona. He gave another hint that he plans to return to power in 2024, but has not yet announced a presidential bid

Trump and Cruz have been famously bumping heads in the 2016 Republican primaries.

At one point, Trump retweeted a professional photo of his former model wife, Melania, side by side with an unflattering photo of Cruz’s wife, Heidi.

The caption read, in part, “the pictures are worth a thousand words.”

The Texas legislature responded by saying, “Donald, real men don’t attack women. Your wife is sweet and Heidi is the love of my life.’

When Trump became president, Cruz, who came to be known in MAGA circles as “Lyin’ Ted,” became one of the most ardent supporters of the former “Apprentice” host.

In his recent Fox News interview, Cruz said of his former sparring partner, “I think he accomplished a tremendous amount as president, and I was proud to work hand-in-hand with him to achieve results for the American people. ‘

He also said that despite the media’s “hatred” of Trump, voters were ready to “return to sanity.”

Cruz also targeted the media who called them “biased” in their efforts to “cover up the miserable failures of the Biden administration.”

The Turning Point conference draws 5,000 young conservatives from across the country to hear speakers such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Ted Cruz and, of course, Donald Trump.

Senator Cruz was one of the speakers on Friday night, mocking New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying that “pronouns can kiss my a**.”

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk appeared to hold DeSantis in high regard after the Republican’s speech in Florida on Friday night.

Kirk, who founded Turning Point in 2012, introduced DeSantis to the conference by saying that the governor was “a man who has been courageous on every point.”

He continued, “I don’t know what’s in the future for this man, but it’s something very special.”

Ahead of his appearance at the Turning Point conference on Saturday night, Trump made one of the strongest suggestions yet that he plans to run for president again in 2024, referring to his past campaigns and saying, “Maybe we should do it again.” to do’.

Trump made the remarks during a vociferous rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday, where he reiterated his unproven claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

“I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time than the first, I got millions. more votes in 2020 than in 2016,” Trump claimed. “And also by far more votes than any sitting president in our country’s history.”

“And now we may have to do it again,” he continued. “I mean, look at, look at what’s happened to our country in less than two years. Our country is like another — it’s like another place. It’s so sad to see.’

Trump was in Arizona to tackle former TV host Kari Lake, a GOP candidate for governor who supports his discredited election claims.

In a sign of the party’s growing rifts, its former Vice President Mike Pence held a dueling in Arizona on the same day, in support of rival Republican governor candidate Karrin Taylor Robson.

Trump was in Arizona looking for former TV host Kari Lake, a GOP candidate for governor who supports his discredited election claims

Earlier this month, Trump told New York Magazine that he had already decided on a run, and that the question on his mind now was whether to pull the trigger before or after the November midterm elections.

‘Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” he said.

Some Republican strategists fear that if Trump throws in his hat before the midterm elections, it could disrupt the GOP’s chances of winning back majorities in the House and Senate.

“Of all the selfish things he does every minute of every day, it would probably be the most,” a GOP strategist told the Washington Post this month.

“Anything we do without talking about the economy is going to be a disaster.”

Trump seemed to suggest on Friday that he would wait with the announcement until after the midterms, saying, “But first we need to get a historic victory for the Republican Party. in November, when we recapture Congress.”

In Arizona, Trump continued to claim the election was stolen from him, saying that despite receiving a “record number of votes,” he is the most “persecuted person” in America.

“A friend of mine recently said I was the most persecuted person in our country’s history,” Trump said. “I thought about it and I felt, you know, he might be right.”