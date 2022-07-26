Ted Cruz releases video showing migrants who were recruited for human trafficking at the border

sen. Ted Cruz accused the Biden administration of overseeing the “worst slavery scourge in America since the Civil War” on Monday, releasing a horrific video showing the toll on migrant children.

It shows images of children being rounded up along the southern border and ends with images of young migrants found dead.

Cruz keeps commenting all along describing a “narco-slave trade” and blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“These kids are in debt thousands and thousands of dollars to cruel cartels,” he says.

“The teenage boys work for the gangs in every city in America, and the teenage girls experience a hell worse than that, with far too many of them being human trafficking to sex slavery.

The Biden administration is grappling with record border crossings.

According to the latest estimates from the Department of Homeland Security, an average of 441 unaccompanied minors will cross the border and end up in custody this year.

In total, as many as 161,000 minors are expected to cross the border this year, according to leaked forecasts from the Washington Examiner.

That is an increase of almost 50 percent compared to the previous year.

The result is a crisis that doesn’t seem to end, with Republicans continuing their attacks on the White House and Democrats.

They say that soft-touch border policies create dangers for migrants being abused by people smugglers.

His video comes two weeks after he visited the border with other Republicans, showing their convoy of vehicles touring the area.

“Just after midnight this morning, I stood at the border in the Rio Grande Valley and saw firsthand the human misery caused by Joe Biden’s open borders,” Cruz wrote on Twitter at the time.

Reactions come as figures for June show that the CBP found 239,416 migrants last month alone. It means there have been 200,000 crossings per month in the past three months

Ferries are at an all-time high with nearly 1.75 million crossings so far in fiscal 2022 with the release of June figures last week.

But officials continue to insist that the border is not open, as Republicans claim.

“Look, the border is clear,” Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Matorkas said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado last week.

But he added that the government was still “working to make the border more secure.”

“That was a historic challenge,” Mayorkas said, adding that there is a difference between the words “safe” and “safe.”